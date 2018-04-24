The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--A sold-out crowd will witness history as the Saudi General Sports Authority in partnership with WWE presents the first-ever Greatest Royal Rumble at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this Friday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. AST.

The Greatest Royal Rumble event will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East. The event will air live in the Middle East on MBC Action, KSA Sports 1, Abu Dhabi Sports 1 and Abu Dhabi Sports 6, as well as stream live on Dawri Plus.

General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, invite the world to celebrate this signature event. It is the first event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Greatest Royal Rumble card includes the first-ever 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match, John Cena™ vs. Triple H™, The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ in a Casket match, Brock Lesnar™ vs. Roman Reigns™ in a Steel Cage Universal Championship match, WWE Championship match: AJ Styles™ vs. Shinsuke Nakamura™, Intercontinental Championship Ladder match: Seth Rollins™ vs. The Miz™ vs. Samoa Joe™ vs. Finn Bálor™, United States Championship match: Jeff Hardy™ vs. Jinder Mahal™ with Sunil Singh, Raw Tag Team Championship match: Matt Hardy™ and Bray Wyatt™ vs. Sheamus™ and Cesaro™, SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Bludgeon Brothers™ vs. The Usos™ and the Cruiserweight Championship.

