Roku to Soon Launch Enhanced Voice Search in UK

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Roku, Inc.(NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced that it will soon make its Enhanced Voice Search feature available to Roku users in the UK. Enhanced Voice Search enables users to use their voice to find entertainment to watch. The new feature will be available for Roku® players through the Roku mobile app, and for the Roku Streaming Stick+ through the remote control. Roku OS 8.1 will begin to roll out through a software update beginning on May 1.

Enhanced Voice Search allows for more natural language understanding and can search for movies, shows, actors and directors, or even launch streaming channels, in a more conversational tone. For example, a user can say things like, “show me comedies”, “find The Grand Tour” or “launch hayu”.

“We want to get our customers to the show they want to watch quickly,” said Lloyd Klarke, Director of Product Management at Roku. “Enhanced voice search makes it even easier for our users to find new movies and TV shows to watch.”

The Roku mobile app, available for iOS® and Android™, acts as a remote, streams media from a mobile device to the TV, includes a keyboard and offers features like voice search and private listening. In addition, Roku OS 8.1 will enable private listening for up to four devices concurrently for all Roku players.

Roku OS 8.1 will begin to roll out on May 1. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is available from all major retailers for a suggested retail price of £79,99.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku TV™ models are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku was founded by Anthony Wood and is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

