South State Corporation Reports First Quarter 2018 Results and Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

First quarter 2018 financial results: Net income was $42.3 million, compared with $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of $39.9 million Diluted EPS of $1.15, compared with $0.08, an increase of $1.07 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $51.2 million, compared to $41.4 million, a 23.8% increase, or $9.9 million Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.39, compared to $1.30, a 6.9% increase During the first quarter of 2018, there were three items driven primarily by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act) which was signed into law on December 22, 2017: (1) paid $2.8 million in bonuses to all employees; (2) reduced income tax provision by approximately $6.8 million; and (3) increased the cash dividend for shareholders to $0.34 per share, up $0.01 per share over last quarter. Performance ratios first quarter 2018 compared to fourth quarter 2017 Return on average assets totaled 1.19% compared to 0.08% Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) was 1.44% compared to 1.33% Return on average equity totaled 7.41% compared to 0.51% Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 14.69% compared to 1.59% Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) increased to 17.60% from 15.83% Efficiency ratio was 67.2% down from 68.5%, due primarily to lower merger costs associated with the Park Sterling Corporation (“Park Sterling” or “PSTB”) merger Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 60.7% up from 57.0% (excluding merger-related and conversion expenses and securities gains, net) Balance sheet linked quarter Cash and cash equivalents increased by $266.9 million Net loan growth for the quarter totaled $15.3 million, or 0.58% annualized, as the overall loan portfolio continues to remix Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $73.4 million, or 9.8% annualized increase; and interest bearing deposits increased by $56.9 million, or 2.7% annualized Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements increased $70.7 million to $357.6 million during the quarter Shareholders’ equity increased $13.7 million, primarily from net income, net of the dividends paid of $30.2 million offset by accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCI”) of $17.0 million, net of tax, primarily within the available for sale securities portfolio Total equity to total assets decreased to 15.81% from 15.96% Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) decreased to 9.20% from 9.23% Asset quality Nonperforming assets (NPAs) decreased by $2.0 million, or 5.7%, to $34.0 million at March 31, 2018 from the level at December 31, 2017, and was down $4.6 million, or 12.0% from March 31, 2017 NPAs to total assets improved to 0.23% at March 31, 2018, from 0.25% at December 31, 2017 and from 0.35% at March 31, 2017 Net charge offs on non-acquired loans were 0.02% annualized, or $367,000, compared to $265,000, or 0.02% annualized in the fourth quarter of 2017. Compared to the first quarter of 2017, net charge offs totaled $628,000, or 0.05% annualized. Net charge offs on acquired non-credit impaired loans were 0.02% annualized, or $169,000, compared to 0.07% annualized, or $402,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. In the first quarter of 2017, net charge-offs were 0.08% annualized, or $326,000. Coverage ratio of ALLL on non-acquired non-performing loans was 316% at March 31, 2018 compared to 293% at December 31, 2017 and 295% at March 31, 2017.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of South State Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend on April 19, 2018, of $0.34 per share payable on its common stock. This per share amount is higher by $0.01 per share, or 3.0% compared to last quarter and the same quarter one year ago. The dividend will be payable on May 18, 2018 to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2018.

Durbin Impact

Effective July 1, 2018, the cap on interchange fees under the Durbin amendment will be in place for the Company. We continue to refine this estimate of lower interchange income, and expect this to total approximately $8.5 million (pre-tax) during the last half of 2018.

The Company reported consolidated net income of $42.3 million, or $1.15 per diluted common share for the three-months ended March 31, 2018, a $39.9 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2017. Interest income was up $20.2 million primarily as a result of an increase in non-acquired loan interest income of $2.6 million during the first quarter, and from an increase of $16.1 million from acquired loan interest income due to a full quarter of acquired loans from PSTB. In addition, investment securities income increased by $1.6 million due primarily to the addition of the PSTB securities portfolio held for the full quarter. Interest expense increased by $3.5 million, with $1.5 million increase from transaction and money market accounts, $1.1 million attributable to certificate and other time deposits and $702,000 increase in other borrowings. These increases in interest expense were related to the merger with PSTB and increases in interest rates within most categories. The Company’s cost of funds was 0.41% for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 0.12% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Compared to the first quarter of 2017, cost of funds increased by 0.19% which is primarily the result of the addition of Park Sterling funding cost which historically was higher than legacy South State’s. The total provision for loan losses decreased $1.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Valuation allowance (impairment) related to acquired loans was $1.1 million lower than in the fourth quarter of 2017, as multiple pools had releases and improved cash flows, offset by certain valuation impairments recognized on acquired credit impaired loan pools. The provision for loan losses related to acquired non-credit impaired loans was lower by $233,000, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The provision for loan losses on non-acquired loans was flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Noninterest income increased by $4.4 million within all categories due primarily to having Park Sterling for the full quarter. Salaries and employee benefits included $2.8 million in bonuses paid to all employees during the quarter in response to the Tax Act. Most noninterest expense categories were higher for the first quarter of 2018 due to the full quarter impact of Park Sterling operations.

Income Tax Expense

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company’s effective income tax rate was 21.05%, or $11.3 million, reflective of the Tax Act signed in December 2017. The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2017 was 32.55%, excluding the charge taken to revalue all deferred tax items. This reduced rate allowed us to earn back approximately $6.8 million of the $26.6 million charge recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. We currently expect to earn back this charge in 2018.

“We are pleased with the progress in the first quarter of 2018 in all areas of the company. We successfully completed the Park Sterling system conversion this past weekend and are excited to build upon this merger,” said Robert R. Hill Jr., CEO of South State Corporation. “South State is very well positioned to leverage the talent of the combined companies and capitalize on growth opportunities.”

