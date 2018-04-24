BVGH Presents the African Access Initiative at Historic Launch of Nigeria’s National Cancer Control Plan

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Nigeria has stepped up its fight against cancer with the launch of its National Cancer Control Plan 2018-2022. During the inaugural event, BVGH presented AAI and its alliance with the Nigerian government to address the rapidly rising burden of cancer in the country.

Professor Isaac Adewole, Honorable Minister of Health, Nigeria, commemorates the launch of Nigeria's National Cancer Control Plan in Abuja, Nigeria, April 13, 2018.

Professor Isaac Adewole, Nigeria’s Minister of Health and oncologist, introduced the National Cancer Control Plan (NCCP) and highlighted AAI’s activities in Nigeria in his keynote speech at the event. “The Federal Ministry of Health is deeply committed to the provision of high quality healthcare for all Nigerians,” said Adewole. “When it comes to cancer we have a great sense of urgency to take action and prevent unnecessary suffering and death. The NCCP outlines key goals which include improving access to quality, cost effective and equitable diagnostic and treatment services and ensuring access and availability of drugs for cancer patients. BVGH is playing an important role in these efforts through its unique approach with AAI and its work with key hospitals in Nigeria to coordinate the delivery of essential drugs, technologies, and training.”

AAI—led by BVGH in partnership with the African Organization for Research and Training in Cancer (AORTIC); the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA)/Access Accelerated; Pfizer, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.—focuses on expanding access to cancer medicines and technologies, improving healthcare infrastructure, and building clinical and research capacity in Africa, where cancer now claims more lives than malaria. In its first phase, AAI is working with the governments of Nigeria and four other African countries (Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and Rwanda) that have made cancer control a national priority.

BVGH President Jennifer Dent described AAI’s work in Nigeria during the NCCP launch event. “AAI is driven by Africa, for Africa, and so it is critical to understand each country’s oncology priorities, capabilities, and gaps. We have completed comprehensive needs assessments of eight Nigerian hospitals to capture information on cancer patient populations; staffing; diagnostic, treatment, and research capacity; and medication access, with eight additional assessments underway,” said Dent. “The goal is to design and build sustainable access to cancer treatments.”

Dent added that “future AAI efforts in Nigeria will be guided by the NCCP and the needs assessment findings. We invite pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with strategic interests in oncology and Africa to join us in improving access to their products in Nigeria and other AAI countries through sustainable business and pricing agreements and participation in our African Consortium for Cancer Clinical Trials (AC 3 T) program.”

