Special Education Pioneer, n2y, Wins Two 'Best of' Categories by Technology Industry Organization OHTec; Continues Stream of Product Awards

HURON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Ohio-based edtech company, n2y, won two categories at the OHTec 12th annual Best of Tech Awards. n2y, a pioneer in effective special education, was named the “Best Use of Tech for Social Good” and the “Best Tech Team.” These awards add to a stream of industry recognition that n2y has received over the past quarter, including EdTech Digest and a BESSIE that showcase the most effective and innovative technology offerings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006473/en/

Ohio-based n2y - pioneer in special education - wins 2 "Best of" Awards by OHTec (Photo: Business Wire)

“n2y was founded on a social mission: to serve the needs of students that are often overlooked,” explained company CEO Chrissy Wostmann. “Winning the ‘best of social good’ category is particularly rewarding since it recognizes the success we have had in serving n2y’s end-user, the students with special learning needs. The ‘best tech team’ award shows that our innovation in special education and our commitment to our customers continue to advance in both efficacies and in deployment. This is the winning combination that propels our growth and our work.”

“n2y’s highly talented tech department designs and builds creative and innovative solutions for both its external and internal customers. The team is grateful for the recognition that comes with OHTec's ‘Tech Department of the Year’ award,” stated Steve Lubowicz, n2y’s Chief Technology Officer.

OHTec is a technology industry advocate and support resource within the Greater Cleveland Partnership, that focuses on building relationships and a strong technology industry within Northeast Ohio. As a voice for the technology community, OHTec’s goal is to ensure a high level of engagement among the companies and individuals in the industry.

“Being honored by our peer companies at OHTec with two ‘best of’ awards is a high point for n2y’s ongoing stream of recognition and awards,” CEO Wostmann continued. “The best reward for n2y and its nearly 100 employees is knowing that the student population we serve is successfully learning with our breakthrough product solutions.”

More than 220 tech leaders from across Northeast Ohio gathered last week to celebrate the highest performing and most innovative technology companies in Greater Cleveland.

About n2y

n2y® is changing the way special education is taught by enabling students with special needs access to the general education curriculum through its award-winning curriculum, Unique Learning System® and with News-2-You®, a weekly current events newspaper where students are engaged with current and relevant news. SymbolStix PRIME®, a symbol database and creation platform, and newly-launched L3 Skills™ deliver resources specifically designed for learners outside the general education spectrum. With age-appropriate learning solutions, n2y is committed to impacting and advancing the lives of individuals with special needs. With n2y solutions, everyone can learn. For more information, visit n2y.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006473/en/

CONTACT: n2y

Margaret deBoer, 419-616-5228

VP, Marketing

MDEBOER@N2Y.COM

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION PRIMARY/SECONDARY OTHER EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE PRESCHOOL

SOURCE: n2y

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/23/2018 04:31 PM/DISC: 04/23/2018 04:31 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006473/en