Luxfer ECLIPSE™, World’s Lightest-weight SCBA Cylinder for Firefighter Life Support, Launched at FDIC Show

RIVERSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Luxfer Gas Cylinders, a business unit of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) and the world’s largest manufacturer of high-pressure composite and aluminum cylinders, today launched Luxfer ECLIPSE™, its new carbon composite cylinders for firefighter self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). The launch coincides with the annual FDIC Show at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. ECLIPSE is an acronym for Extra-lightweight Cylinders by Luxfer for Industry Professionals in SCBA Environments™.

The lightest-weight SCBA cylinder now on the market, Luxfer ECLIPSE is up to 20 percent lighter than comparable aluminum-lined (Type 3) composite cylinders and up to 3 percent lighter than plastic-lined (Type 4) cylinders used primarily in Europe. The weight savings does not sacrifice strength, durability or safety while remaining compliant with all industry standards.

Luxfer ECLIPSE is designed and manufactured using advanced engineering techniques. With a lightweight liner made of Luxfer’s proprietary L6X ® aluminum alloy and an exclusive 100 percent high-strength, aerospace-grade carbon fiber overwrap, a significant weight reduction is achieved. Using Luxfer ECLIPSE, firefighters, emergency-response personnel and SCBA industry professionals will see multiple benefits including enhanced performance, improved ergonomics and minimized weight-related health risks.

Luxfer ECLIPSE cylinders will come in a standard 4,500-psi (300 bar) version and a higher-pressure 5,500-psi (379 bar) option, each with a variety of air capacities and duration times. Luxfer ECLIPSE cylinders will be available from major safety equipment companies.

Professor Denise Smith, Director of the Skidmore College (U.S.) First Responder Health and Safety Laboratory and a global expert on firefighter health, commented: “With cardiac events currently the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths, firefighters and SCBA manufacturers should embrace opportunities to decrease the cardiovascular strain associated with firefighting. Significantly decreasing the weight of the SCBA cylinder while retaining the same level of respiratory protection suggests that Luxfer ECLIPSE will become the new de facto standard in the SCBA industry.”

Luxfer Gas Cylinders President Andy Butcher added: “By leveraging our decades of market and technology leadership, we are excited to provide this new, premium product that eclipses the performance of current products and represents the next evolution in weight reduction. Luxfer ECLIPSE has been made possible by Luxfer’s technology leadership in SCBA cylinder innovation as well as our market leadership as the most trusted SCBA cylinder manufacturer in the world.”

Mark Trudgeon, Luxfer Vice President of Technology and Innovation, said: “Luxfer has a long history of SCBA cylinder development over the past 30 years from our first LCX ® carbon composite cylinders to our recently introduced LCX non-limited life (NLL) cylinders in Europe. Luxfer ECLIPSE expands our SCBA offering and represents the next generation of lighter-weight, high-performance SCBA composite cylinder designs for the SCBA industry today and for the years to come.”

Luxfer Gas Cylinders ( www.luxfer.com/cylinders ) is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-pressure composite and aluminum cylinders. More than 70 million Luxfer cylinders in service around the world have an exemplary record for dependability and safety in a variety of applications, including firefighter and first-responder life support, medical, fire extinguishers, alternative fuel, specialty gas, beverage, aerospace, inflation, scuba and performance racing. An operating company of Luxfer Group (NYSE:LXFR), Luxfer Gas Cylinders is based in Riverside, California, and has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., England, Canada, France, China and India.

Luxfer ECLIPSE is the most significant cylinder design change in 20 years.

For decades, Luxfer has been designing carbon composite cylinders for a variety of markets—including SCBA, alternative fuel, aerospace and military applications—all of which require compliance with demanding regulatory standards. Over the years, our continual research and development has led to many unique engineering advancements, proprietary wrapping patterns and manufacturing techniques that maximize cylinder strength and performance while reducing weight. Our exclusive Luxfer ECLIPSE design is the culmination of our extensive R&D and experience in the SCBA market. Luxfer ECLIPSE cylinders deliver the same strength, durability and safety as conventional carbon composite cylinders with a 100 percent carbon fiber overwrap.

What is the benefit of Luxfer ECLIPSE’s weight savings?

Luxfer ECLIPSE’s weight reduction will enhance performance, improve ergonomics and minimize weight-related health risks for firefighters, emergency-response personnel and SCBA industry professionals. The total weight of a firefighter’s personal protective equipment ensemble can weigh over 75 pounds/34kg, so Luxfer ECLIPSE’s weight savings will reduce this amount.

