Fresh Innovations Are in Bloom This Spring at California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) invites guests to come along on a culinary adventure from the comfort of their local CPK, with the arrival of its new, globally inspired seasonal menu for spring and summer. Featuring a variety of innovative items bursting with fresh and unique ingredients, CPK's new seasonal menu includes dishes like the Shanghai Power Bowl with black heirloom Forbidden Rice ® * and seared shrimp, the Sonoma Grilled Chicken Flatbread topped with roasted red grapes and double cream Brie, the Caribbean-inspired Tropical Mule with flavors of coconut, ginger and passion fruit, and more. The fan-favorite Strawberry Shortcake also will be returning for a limited time. Today also marks the arrival of CPK's new loyalty rewards program, CPK Rewards ™, offering guests delicious perks for dining creatively.

“At CPK, we love to take inspiration from different parts of the world and create dishes that take our guests on a culinary adventure, with a CPK twist of course,” said Brian Sullivan, SVP of Culinary Innovation at CPK. “Our newest menu innovations feature exciting ingredients like antioxidant-rich heirloom black rice and a spiced coconut lime sauce with fresh veggies and shrimp in our Shanghai Power Bowl, oven roasted red grapes, grilled chicken and Brie on our Sonoma-style flatbread inspired by our California roots, and refreshing summer flavors of watermelon, passion fruit, and white peach in our seasonal lineup of hand-crafted beverages. These new menu items are as fresh and colorful as they are creative, and we look forward to guiding guests on this flavorful journey.”

Available at CPK restaurants nationwide for a limited time, the new spring and summer seasonal menu features the following items, made fresh to order:

Shanghai Power Bowl: CPK’s newest addition to its popular Power Bowl line up, featuring seared shrimp with black heirloom Forbidden Rice ® *, baby broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, carrots, and watermelon radish, served warm in a housemade Shanghai sauce featuring coconut milk, ginger, lime, and spices Sonoma Grilled Chicken Flatbread: Marinated red grapes roasted in the hearth oven with grilled chicken, double cream Brie and Parmesan cheeses, caramelized onions, and fresh arugula Strawberry Shortcake: A fresh shortcake biscuit piled high with seasonal strawberries, whipped cream, and housemade candied lemon zest Sparkling Watermelon-Lime: A non-alcoholic blend of refreshing Perrier® Lemon Sparkling Water with a light watermelon flavor, fresh mint and lime (non-refillable) Tropical Mule: Grey Goose® vodka, RumHaven® coconut rum, ginger beer, Monin® passion fruit, and fresh agave served in a classic copper mug White Peach Sangria: A sweet blend of rosé wine, St. Germain® Elderflower Liqueur, Perfect Purée of Napa Valley® in white peach, and fresh agave sour

Fan-Favorites Join Permanent Menu

In addition to these new seasonal offerings, CPK is also expanding its permanent menu with two fan-favorite cocktails as well as their own take on Mexican Street Corn – all previously offered for a limited-time only.

CPK’s new permanent menu items include:

Mexican Street Corn – Creamy sweet corn removed from the cob and roasted with smoked paprika, Feta and Parmesan cheeses, served with fresh cilantro, lime and housemade ranchito sauce Spiked Cucumber – Hendrick’s Gin hand-shaken with freshly puréed pineapple and cucumber, Monin® Cucumber, torn mint, and agave sour topped with sparkling water Sparkling Berry-Lemon – A refreshing, non-alcoholic blend of Perrier® Lemon Sparkling Water with a light berry flavor, fresh lemon, blueberries and thyme

New Loyalty Program: CPK Rewards

Also launching today, CPK introduces its new loyalty rewards program, CPK Rewards™, making it easier than ever to earn special rewards for dining creatively. Perks include:

After completing registration, new members will receive a free small plate menu item reward, added to their account the next day Note: current Pizza Dough ® Rewards members are automatically enrolled in the new program For every $1 spent, members will receive 1 point (excluding tax, gratuity, gift card, alcohol, and retail purchases) 75 points earns a $5 reward Free birthday dessert Special offers throughout the year

To celebrate the launch of the new program, members will receive double the reward points from April 24 through May 31, 2018. To join, guests may register with their server, visit cpk.com/cpkrewards or download the new CPK Rewards ™ app for iOS and Android, which also allows users to track rewards, pay by mobile, order online and more.

To learn more about CPK’s spring/summer menu and check the availability of items in your area, please visit www.cpk.com/menu/.

*Forbidden Rice is a registered trademark of Lotus Foods, all rights reserved.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 250 restaurants in 13 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and hand-crafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable casual dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen (#NEWCPK), Instagram at @californiapizzakitchen, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the new CPK Rewards ™ app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.

