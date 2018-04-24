QDOBA Mexican Eats® Reinforces Commitment to Fresh Food with Return of Mango Salsa

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Fans asked, and QDOBA ® delivers! QDOBA Mexican Eats ® announces the return of fan favorite – Mango Salsa – for a limited time this summer. Offering a refreshing flavor, QDOBA’s Mango Salsa combines mangoes, red bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro and lime juice. The perfect tropical topping to burritos, burrito bowls, salads or tacos, Mango Salsa can be added to any QDOBA entrée for free.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005501/en/

QDOBA's Chicken Mango Salad (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our Mango Salsa is made with real ingredients and is prepared in our restaurants’ kitchens every day,” said Jill Adams, vice president of marketing at QDOBA. “Sure, it would be easier for our restaurant teams to get all the ingredients for Mango Salsa pre-chopped and from a can, but that would mean compromising freshness and flavor – two components we’ll never sacrifice when it comes to our food.”

Mango Salsa can also be enjoyed on QDOBA’s latest chef-inspired dish – the new Chicken Mango Salad. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell that’s fried in-restaurant, this salad is made with hand-chopped Romaine lettuce, grilled adobo chicken, tropical Mango Salsa and a drizzle of homemade cilantro-lime dressing.

“Our culinary team handcrafts our chef-inspired dishes based on what ingredients they think will offer the best flavor combinations,” continued Adams. “For example, when they were developing Chicken Mango Salad, the team liked how the sweetness of the mangoes and bold flavor of the bell peppers paired with the subtle heat of our grilled adobo chicken. With the addition of the crisp cucumbers and the cilantro-lime dressing, this salad balances a range of fresh flavors and textures. We can’t wait for our guests to try it.”

Like summer, guests are encouraged to enjoy Mango Salsa and the Chicken Mango Salad at participating locations, before it says adios. QDOBA has more than 740 restaurants across the United States and in Canada. Guests can find their nearest QDOBA by visiting QDOBA.com/locations or on the QDOBA app available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

About QDOBA

At QDOBA, everyone is invited to live a more flavorful life. The QDOBA experience comes to life through its multi-dimensional approach to flavor, which encompasses its people, its restaurants and, of course, its fresh, craveable food. Through the Brand’s vision, guests and team members alike are encouraged to celebrate individuality and boldly craft a meal that’s packed full of flavors like 3-Cheese Queso and hand-smashed guacamole. Getting its start in 1995, QDOBA now has more than 740 restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Discover more at QDOBA.com and connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005501/en/

CONTACT: Bolt Public Relations

Mackenzie Martin, (949) 218-5454

mmartin@boltpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN RESTAURANT/BAR TEENS RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: QDOBA Mexican Eats

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 06:00 AM/DISC: 04/24/2018 06:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005501/en