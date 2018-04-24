Peloton Names Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Peloton, the technology company that revolutionized the fitness industry with its category-creating indoor cycling bike and its recently announced Peloton Tread, today announced that Pamela Thomas-Graham has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Thomas-Graham is a seasoned entrepreneur, executive and long-time public company board member with nearly three decades of experience in the financial services, media and fashion industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006292/en/

Pamela Thomas-Graham (Photo: Business Wire)

“Peloton is reinventing the fitness experience in an incredibly innovative way, and I’m honored and thrilled to be joining its Board,” said Thomas-Graham. “As both an executive and a fitness enthusiast, I look forward to working with John Foley, his team and my fellow Board members to help drive the future of this disruptive business.”

Currently, Thomas-Graham is the Founder and CEO of Dandelion Chandelier LLC, a private digital media enterprise reporting on luxury goods and services. Prior to that, she spent over six years with Credit Suisse, where she was the first female member of the bank’s Executive Board; Chief Marketing and Talent Officer; and Head of Private Banking and Wealth Management New Markets.

Before assuming leadership roles in financial services, Thomas-Graham served as a Group President at Liz Claiborne (subsequently Kate Spade & Company, now part of Tapestry), where she was responsible for the P&L of 18 global apparel brands.

Previously, Thomas-Graham spent six years at NBCUniversal, where she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of CNBC.com and, later, as global Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNBC Television. She began her career at global consulting firm McKinsey & Company in 1989, and became the firm’s first African-American female partner in 1995. She was named one of the “Top 10 Consultants in America” by Consulting Magazine in 1999. As a consultant she worked on strategy and operational issues with clients in consumer packaged goods, media and retail.

“Pamela’s insight and perspective will be a welcome addition to our already impressive Board,” said Peloton CEO and Co-founder John Foley. “Her extensive experience across a variety of consumer businesses--from finance to beauty to media--will help us immensely as we continue to innovate and grow.”

Thomas-Graham holds Bachelor of Arts in Economics; Master of Business Administration; and Doctor of Law degrees from Harvard University. Since 2005, she has served on the board of The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX), and currently serves as its Lead Independent Director. In December 2017, she joined the board of N.T. Butterfield & Sons Bank (NASDAQ: NTB), a full service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Peloton

Founded in 2012, Peloton is revolutionizing the fitness industry by merging high design with modern technology to provide access to live and on-demand fitness group classes led by elite NYC instructors. With instant access to classes, performance tracking metrics and a motivating real-time leaderboard, Peloton is changing the way people get fit through a comprehensive and socially connected experience that makes every workout both efficient and addictive. Peloton is sold online and in a growing number of showrooms across the US. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006292/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Peloton:

Michael Braun, (212) 334-0333

peloton@id-pr.com

or

Jessica Kleiman, (646) 829-1633

press@onepeloton.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER SPORTS LUXURY HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION HOME GOODS GENERAL SPORTS RETAIL SPECIALTY OTHER RETAIL SPORTS GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Peloton

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/23/2018 02:45 PM/DISC: 04/23/2018 02:45 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006292/en