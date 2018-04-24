Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Bright Horizons Family Solutions® (NYSE: BFAM) has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The Denver Post. Bright Horizons is a leading provider of high-quality child care, early education, educational counseling and other services designed to help employers and families address the challenges of work and life.

Bright Horizons has nearly 800 employees in the state of Colorado at 15 early childhood care and education centers and a Customer Contact Center, which supports the company's child care centers and preschools along with its emergency back-up care, EdAssist, and College Coach services.

“The teachers and staff at our child care centers and our employees at our contact center are not only committed to bringing their very best to work every day for those we serve, but also for each other. It is their compassion for others and their passion for our mission that makes their workplace a great place,” said Bright Horizons CEO Stephen Kramer. “They have earned this honor because of the work they do every day to support one another. And I am so proud that day in and day out they extend that commitment beyond the Bright Horizons family in order to make a lasting impact on the communities where they live and work. I am proud and honored to celebrate our employees throughout Colorado for this well-deserved recognition."

Through a variety of fundraising and volunteer activities, supporting The Bright Horizons Foundation for Children, in 2017, Colorado Bright Horizons Centers and the Broomfield Regional Office raised $20,000 to support Bright Spaces ®. Bright Spaces are warm, enriching places in shelters and community agencies where children and youth in need can build caring relationships, heal from trauma through play, and experience the joy of childhood. There are currently six Bright Spaces in Colorado with plans to create three new Bright Spaces in the state over the next year. Additionally, Bright Horizons child care centers across Colorado collected $12,500 in school supplies for the “ Stuff for Students ” campaign, providing filled backpacks to more than 60,000 students in need throughout the state.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), and a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ® is a leading provider of high-quality child care, early education and other services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of work and family life. The company provides full service center-based child care, back-up dependent care and educational advisory services to more than 1,100 clients across the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada and India, including more than 150 FORTUNE 500 companies and more than 80 of Working Mother magazine's 2017 “100 Best Companies for Working Mothers.” The Company's web site is located at www.brighthorizons.com. To follow Bright Horizons on Twitter go to www.twitter.com/BrightHorizons, for Facebook go to https://www.facebook.com/brighthorizons/. To learn more about Bright Horizons Careers visit https://twitter.com/bhcareers and https://www.facebook.com/BrightHorizonsCareers/.

About Energage, LLC Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

