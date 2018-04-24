Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market - Increasing Offshore Exploration to Boost Demand| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006231/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global iron oxide pigments market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing demand for nano-iron oxide pigments is a key trend which is expected to impact the market outlook over the forecast period. Leading vendors are increasingly investing in R&D to capture a large proportion of market shares through new product introductions. The incorporation of potential materials such as nanoparticles in coatings and other technologies is a relatively new concept in the market. The demand for nano-sized iron oxide pigments is increasing in the construction, coating, and cosmetics end-user industries.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight increasing offshore exploration and production investments as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global iron oxide pigments market:

Increasing offshore exploration and production investments

The increase in the demand for energy and the depletion of onshore reserves have made oil and gas companies invest significantly in offshore oil and gas reserves. The rising drilling activities and the high demand from the offshore rigs and floating production storage and offloading are likely to foster the demand for iron oxide pigments. These pigments are used as lubricants in oil drilling rigs and as catalysts in the petroleum industry.

Increasing offshore activities and construction projects are fueling the consumption of oil and gas, thereby driving the demand for iron oxide pigments. Moreover, these iron-based automotive coatings are widely used in OEM components such as cylinder heads, crankcases, transmission housings, engine blocks, pumps, bearings, suspension systems, bodywork parts, and wheels (with both exterior and interior furnishings).

“Also, the increased demand for automotive coatings is expected to drive the global iron oxide pigments market during the forecast period. Different types of iron oxide pigments (based on the particle size) are used, including micaceous, opaque, and transparent pigments. These transparent iron oxide pigments are widely used, owing to their various benefits such as the reduction in the coloring cost, improved transparency, UV absorption, and color consistency,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global iron oxide pigments market segmentation

This market research report segments the by product (synthetic iron oxide pigments and natural iron oxide pigments), by end-user (construction, paints and coatings, foundry, industrial chemicals, and others) and key regions (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Of the four major end-user segments, the construction segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 53% of the market, followed by the paints and coatings segment.

In terms of geography, APAC held the largest market share accounting for close to 45%, followed by Europe, North America, and ROW. Also, APAC is expected to emerge as the only region that will witness a growth in its market share over the forecast period. The market share of all the other three regions is expected to dip by 2022.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006231/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY OIL/GAS MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/23/2018 01:52 PM/DISC: 04/23/2018 01:52 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006231/en