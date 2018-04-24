Global Industrial Carousel Market - Innovations in Material Handling Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006207/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial carousel market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Innovation in carousel market is a key trend which is expected to impact the market during the forecast period. The rising market demand for convenient and cost-effective warehouse facilities is paving the way for innovation in the material handling equipment market. For instance, horizontal carousels come with a voice recognition system that has been incorporated to reduce the cost incurred on recruiting and training labor for carousel operation. Also, voice-recognized horizontal carousels help warehouse managers to manage the inventory during peak demand.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing global pharmaceutical market as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global industrial carousel market:

Growing global pharmaceutical market

The global pharmaceutical market grew by 9.5% during 2005-2015, and the growth phase of the market is expected to continue for the next few years. The growing healthcare reforms in developed and developing countries are triggering the growth of the global pharmaceutical market. Also, rising health insurance awareness in the US, China, and India will foster the volume sales of the pharmaceutical sector.

“The patent expiration of innovative drugs is a market triggering driver for the pharmaceutical warehouse equipment market. This is because the patent expiration of drugs increases the volume of pharmaceutical products due to the introduction of biopharma replicas of drugs by many general medicine manufacturers. The rise in the volume of pharmaceutical sales will positively affect the revenues of warehouse material handling equipment manufacturers,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global industrial carousel market segmentation

This market research report segments the by product (horizontal carousel and vertical carousel) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

EMEA was the leading region for the global industrial carousel market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 39%, followed by the Americas and APAC. Although APAC held the smallest market share, it is the only region that is expected to exhibit growth of over 1% in its market share by 2022, while the other two regions will witness a decrease in their market share.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006207/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE ASIA PACIFIC AFRICA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT HEALTH OTHER TRANSPORT TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PACKAGING OTHER MANUFACTURING RETAIL

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/23/2018 01:40 PM/DISC: 04/23/2018 01:40 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006207/en