Acrylic Resins Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their acrylic resins procurement report. The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of acrylic resins and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

“The growing use of the acrylic resins in the manufacture of light guides in LCD contributes to the growth of the market,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. “Also, APAC is considered as the largest contributor to the global acrylic resins market, both in terms of production and consumption,” added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Acrylic Resins Market:

Increasing adoption of bio-acrylic resins Adoption of manufacturing technologies that can increase efficiency Increase in joint ventures between global and regional players

Increasing adoption of bio-acrylic resins

In the acrylic resins category, the suppliers are shifting toward bio-acrylic resins that use renewable raw materials such as sugar and glucose syrup. This shift toward the bio-acrylic resins will help the buyers reduce the overall cost of acrylic resins.

Adoption of manufacturing technologies that can increase efficiency

Globally, the suppliers are replacing old technologies with the latest technologies to increase their production efficiency. These technologies will help the suppliers reduce their production costs by eliminating additional costs associated with electricity.

Increase in joint ventures between global and regional players

In the acrylic resins category, the suppliers are focusing on entering into joint ventures to expand their reach across potential regions. This also helps the buyers procure high-quality acrylic acid at cost-effective rates.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

