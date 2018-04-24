SugarHouse Casino Welcomes KC and The Sunshine Band

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Famous for blending pop, reggae and Latin genres, KC and The Sunshine Band will bring its unique sound found in hits — such as “Get Down Tonight” and “That’s the Way (I Like It)” — to The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, August 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the band’s show will go on sale on Friday, April 27, and cost from $59 to $79.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006286/en/

KC and The Sunshine Band will perform at The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, August 11, at 8 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)

Delivering feel-good music for more than 37 years, the “sunshine sound” that originated from the lead singer’s Florida roots earned KC and The Sunshine Band four No. 1 records and multiple Grammy, People’s Choice and American Music awards. Other infectious tracks from the band include “Boogie Shoes,” “Rock Your Baby” and “Sound Your Funky Horn.”

KC and The Sunshine Band was an immediate success with the release of its first studio album in 1973, “Blow Your Whistle,” which landed a spot in the top 15 on the R&B charts. Two years later, the band released its second album, “KC and The Sunshine Band,” which went triple platinum and won an American Music Award for Best R&B Artist.

Throughout the band’s many years of making music, it has sold more than 100 million records, sharing its fusion of music genres with fans worldwide. KC and The Sunshine Band continues to keep the 1970s disco era alive with its timeless classics that reach many generations.

Find more information about KC and The Sunshine Band on its official website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tickets for KC and The Sunshine Band’s show and for all SugarHouse performances — including Night Ranger (April 27), Cheech and Chong (May 5), The B-52s (June 1), Vic DiBitetto (June 2; limited tickets available), Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson (July 13) and Cedric “The Entertainer” & Friends (July 21) — can be purchased on the SugarHouse Casino headliner events page.

In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always free.

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

SugarHouse, which opened in September 2010 as Philly’s casino, features 1,891 slots, 103 table games, a 28-table poker room, fun and unique dining options, riverfront views, and free on-site parking. The casino employs approximately 1,500 people and has been voted a “Best Place to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal for seven consecutive years and a “Top Workplace” by Philly.com for six straight years. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006286/en/

CONTACT: For SugarHouse Casino

Jeff Shurilla, 267-932-8760, ext. 304

jeff@hornercom.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT CASINO/GAMING MUSIC CELEBRITY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS

SOURCE: SugarHouse Casino

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/23/2018 02:33 PM/DISC: 04/23/2018 02:33 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006286/en