Keller Rohrback Files Suit Against Ford and Bosch over Alleged Diesel Emissions Cheating in F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty Trucks

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--With their co-counsel, Keller Rohrback L.L.P. commenced litigation on April 20, 2018, against Ford Motor Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, and certain subsidiaries and executives over an alleged conspiracy to evade emissions testing in 2011-2018 F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty trucks equipped with 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engines.

Testing indicates that Ford and Bosch are complicit in the marketing and sale of trucks that are spewing excessive levels of harmful pollution into the atmosphere, Keller Rohrback alleges. Over 500,000 of Ford’s best-selling F-Series trucks may be affected. Owners and lessees of these vehicles have been misled by Ford’s failure to disclose that these trucks could only achieve advertised fuel efficiency and performance by cheating emissions tests, according to the lawsuit.

The suit claims Ford failed to tell regulators and consumers that the Power Stroke engines’ emissions system does not operate in accordance with emissions standards at all times and was programmed to allow the engine to pollute at much higher levels in certain normal driving conditions.

Lynn Sarko, the managing partner of Keller Rohrback L.L.P., a leading consumer protection firm, has been appointed by federal courts to leadership roles in multidistrict litigation against Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler over emissions cheating in diesel cars and trucks. Since then, hundreds of concerned consumers from around the country have contacted Keller Rohrback to find out what they can do to help ensure that Ford and Bosch are held responsible for their conduct by compensating consumers and fixing polluting trucks.

If you, a friend, or a family member owns or leases any of the affected vehicles described above, please contact attorneys Gretchen Freeman Cappio or Ryan McDevitt by phone at 866.560.4043 or via email at Cars@kellerrohrback.com to discuss our investigation and your potential claims against Ford and Bosch.

