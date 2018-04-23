EY Announces Dawn Zier, CEO of Nutrisystem, Inc., Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Greater Philadelphia

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--EY has announced that Dawn Zier, CEO of Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI ), a leading provider of weight management products and services including Nutrisystem® and South Beach Diet® brands, is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award in the Greater Philadelphia Region. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Zier was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at the Kimmel Center for Performing Arts, Perelman Theater Plaza.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for breaking the mold and building a market-leading business across multiple brands,” Zier said. “Working with an incredibly dedicated team, we’re not just transforming the industry, we’re transforming lives. We’re inspired to be bold because we’re all about helping people make bold changes that affect their health and well-being. There’s never been a more exciting time to be innovating in the weight loss and wellness space."

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum ®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

