Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform

ZUG, Switzerland & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider, today announces it has built a blockchain adapter for Appian’s (NASDAQ:APPN) rapid application development platform. It is now available exclusively to businesses using Appian’s Business Process Management (BPM) tool and will allow its users to integrate a blockchain network into their day-to-day business processes creating a secure, digital environment that facilitates data sharing.

“The launch of this adapter is about helping businesses realise the huge potential of blockchain by making it easier to use,” “Problems integrating blockchain into existing in-house systems are often the biggest obstacles to its adoption. Now, by integrating blockchain into a BPM, a business can leverage the benefits of a decentralised model whilst retaining its existing IT architecture. This means business don’t have to rip out their old IT systems to use blockchain.”

Luxoft will demonstrate how the adapter can be used to benefit the healthcare sector for the first time at Appian World in Miami, FL, US at the Luxoft booth (#16). In particular, Luxoft will show how the blockchain adapter can reduce claims processing errors and inaccurate medical bills. The blockchain creates a secure, reliable and auditable way for medical and pharmacy systems to share and update real-time accumulators, meaning medical insurers, healthcare providers and pharmacies using the Appian Platform instantly have access to the same claim data.

“The disparate systems used by pharmacies, healthcare providers and insurers to manage medical information are extremely complex. They are not designed for the smooth exchange of data,” . “The Appian blockchain adapter will be a step towards seamless integration across the healthcare ecosystem enabling payers, providers and patients to exchange and verify data in a safe and compliant way.”

“At Appian we value our partner ecosystem and are committed to supporting them as we grow in the key Healthcare market,” said Marc Wilson, SVP Global Partnerships & Industries at Appian. “Blockchain impacts organizations across all industries, but it is an especially difficult challenge within the Healthcare industry given the complexities they face. Through our partnership with Luxoft, our customers now have a solution specifically designed to address these needs within the Appian platform.”

Luxoft built the Adapter on Appian’s Platform, as it’s used extensively across a variety of industries, from financial services to healthcare, in areas such as provider data management, medical management and clinical trials. The move is part of a push to commercialise Distributed Ledger Technologies and accelerate its deployment in established business processes.

