2018 Call of Duty® World League Championship, Presented by PlayStation®4, Headed to Columbus

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--The year’s biggest competitive Call of Duty® event of the season, the 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship, Presented by PlayStation®4, is headed to Columbus, Ohio, on August 15 – 19. The definitive competition for the best Call of Duty® esports players from around the world will take place at the Nationwide Arena August 17 – 19 and will close a record-setting season, featuring $4.2 million in total prizing. The first two days of competition (August 15 – 16) will be streamed live from the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Rise Nation: CWL Seattle MVP Pierce "Gunless" Hillman, Tommy "TJHaLy" Haly, Austin "Slasher" Liddicoat, Daniel "Loony" Loza (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re only half-way through the season and already it’s been an incredible year for the CWL. Not only are teams competing for over $4 million this season, which has raised the stakes for everyone, but the action at every event has been amazing,” said Rob Kostich, EVP and general manager of Call of Duty, Activision. “The CWL continues to grow and that’s thanks to the greatest community of players and fans in the world. We can’t wait to see what unfolds as we head to Columbus this August.”

The announcement was made prior to the Grand Final at the CWL Seattle Open where Rise Nation captured the title of CWL Seattle Open champions, after three-days of intense competition. Teams Evil Geniuses, eUnited, and Echo Fox rounded out the top four spots at the CWL Seattle Open, Presented by PlayStation®4, at the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington.

Players competed in Call of Duty®: WWII on PlayStation®4. Rise Nation will also be immortalized at a future CWL event in the G FUEL Hall of Champions, where championship teams throughout CWL history are celebrated for their achievements within the entrance of Call of Duty World League Global Open events. Rise Nation’s Pierce ‘Gunless’ Hillman was dominant while helping his team achieve victory in Seattle, earning him the title of ASTRO Gaming CWL MVP of the tournament.

Following their historic Loser’s Bracket run at CWL Seattle Open, the Rise Nation roster makes a strong argument to be named the SCUF Gaming Team of the Week, which honors top competitors in the CWL each week.

In addition to the excited crowd, the first-ever Call of Duty World League event in the Pacific Northwest was streamed to fans around the world on MLG.com/CallofDuty and Twitch.tv/CallofDuty, as well as within the in-game Call of Duty®: WWII theater on PlayStation®4.

Here are the final placements for the CWL Seattle Open:

1 st – Rise Nation 2 nd – Evil Geniuses 3 rd – eUnited 4 th – Echo Fox 5 th /6 th – Team Kaliber / Ghost Gaming 7 th /8 th – Red Reserve / Luminosity

The next Global Open event in the Call of Duty® World League calendar brings competitive action back to the Anaheim Convention Center. The CWL Anaheim Open takes place June 15 – 17.

CWL Anaheim Open tickets are available now in multiple varieties, while supplies last. General admission passes for the event are available for $59.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes). A Premium Pass for the event is also available for $89.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes) and includes an event t-shirt and one month of MLG GameBattles Premium. A $299.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes) Prestige Pass is also available and includes an event t-shirt, event jacket, one-hour early entrance to the venue, access to the Prestige Lounge and more. For tickets, visit MLG.com/CWLAnaheim.

Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for the latest CWL updates. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.

