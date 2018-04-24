Zeevo Group Deploys Expertise on Implementations of Cloud-Based Financial System and Audit Management Software

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Zeevo Group LLC (“Zeevo”), a business, finance and information technology consulting services firm, today announced that the company has recently been engaged in two notable assignments with new global clients, namely: program management for an implementation of a cloud-based financial system for a technology company; and internal audit support and project management for an implementation of an audit management software package for a real estate investment trust.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006085/en/

Zeevo will help you launch and mature effective EA functions, build organizational capabilities and improve speed and relevance by providing a critical set of actionable leading practices and supporting tools, and templates for effective implementation across all core EA activities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Facing a rapidly changing market and high-growth stakes, the client organizations have elected to select Zeevo to assist because of the team’s best suited experience and skillset to provide the necessary insights to make real-time, data-driven decisions that will deliver concrete operational improvements.

The cloud-based financial system implementation is destined to provide agility to scale and build the client’s accounting organization to support the business and provide real-time visibility into analysis and insights required to meet the expanding customer and market demands.

The accounting and operational audit projects are focused on managing the client’s internal audits, implementing the new software, and creating and updating the related operating procedures and training.

“We are very excited to embark on these two new projects,” said Zeevo Group Principal Joey Johnsen. “Our clients are able to leverage our team’s unrivalled expertise and best-in-class tools that are critical to a successful implementation of accounting and operational systems for businesses.”

The client assignments coincide with Zeevo’s recognition by CIOReview, an international technology magazine, as one of the most promising companies at the forefront of providing enterprise architecture solutions and impacting the marketplace. In an interview with the magazine, Johnsen discussed the enterprise architecture's increasing prominence over the past few years and how the enterprise solutions are redefining the business goals of enterprises tomorrow.

Johnsen reacted to the acknowledgment by emphasizing that “Zeevo was born from an idea to help bridge the gap in the market for outsourced technology solutions and enterprise software development that specifically support complex, global operations.”

Since its founding in 2015, Zeevo has continually evolved the suite of advisory services to deliver products and solutions for revenue and finance operations that assist a broad range of clients representing such key industries as aircraft leasing, technology, and consumer products.

“We are dedicated to being a leading provider of comprehensive solutions that ensure the effectiveness of our clients’ processes, policies, tools, and technology. CIOReview ’s recognition only further solidifies Zeevo’s stalwart commitment to building successful platforms that manage vast volumes of information in an integrated and efficient way, while enhancing our clients’ operational performance,” added Johnsen.

To read CIOReview ’s interview with Johnsen, please visit the company website at zeevogroup.com.

About Zeevo Group LLC

Zeevo Group LLC ("Zeevo") provides business, finance and information technology consulting services and products to a broad range of clients representing such key industries as aircraft leasing, technology and consumer products. www.zeevogroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006085/en/

CONTACT: Zeevo Group LLC

Catie Anaya, Direct: +1 760 933 8607

canaya@zeevogroup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DEPARTMENT STORES TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT INTERNET SOFTWARE TRANSPORT AIR MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING CONSULTING FINANCE RETAIL

SOURCE: Zeevo Group LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/23/2018 12:28 PM/DISC: 04/23/2018 12:28 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006085/en