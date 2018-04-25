First lady embraces moment in spotlight during state visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.

She traded in her usual dark sunglasses for a white wide-brimmed hat that quickly became a trending topic on social media. She has thrown herself into planning the state dinner for President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. All eyes will be on the former model again Tuesday when she steps out in a designer gown to greet the Macrons as they arrive for dinner.

Seeing the gown is typically the highlight of a state dinner. But for once, it may pale in comparison to the hat.

The hat bobbed up and down across the bottom of TV screens as the first lady took her seat for the president's news conference with Macron.