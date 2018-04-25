First lady embraces moment in spotlight during state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and his wife Brigitte Macron, left, watch as President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump during a
First lady Melania Trump waits with President Donald Trump to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during a State Arriv
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand on stage during a State Arrival
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses the hand of first lady Melania Trump during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in W
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand on the Truman Balcony during a S
First lady Melania Trump watches as President Donald Trump walks past French President Emmanuel Macron to find his spot on the stage during a State Ar
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.
She traded in her usual dark sunglasses for a white wide-brimmed hat that quickly became a trending topic on social media. She has thrown herself into planning the state dinner for President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. All eyes will be on the former model again Tuesday when she steps out in a designer gown to greet the Macrons as they arrive for dinner.
Seeing the gown is typically the highlight of a state dinner. But for once, it may pale in comparison to the hat.
The hat bobbed up and down across the bottom of TV screens as the first lady took her seat for the president's news conference with Macron.