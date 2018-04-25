White House condemns violence, repression in Nicaragua

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the United States "condemns the violence and repression propagated by the Government of Nicaragua."

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in statement that the administration "joins the international community in calls for broad-based dialogue and support for the people of Nicaragua, who yearn for the political freedom of expression and true democratic reforms they so richly deserve."

Nicaragua has been rocked by a week of protests in which over two dozen people have been killed. The protests were triggered by tax hikes and benefit cuts meant to shore up the ailing social security system.

On Sunday, President Daniel Ortega said the government would withdraw the pension changes. But he rejected demands to free detained protesters, withdraw the police and lift some censorship.