Oxlade-Chamberlain sustains bad injury, doubt for World Cup

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain likely sustained a "really bad" injury in the 5-2 win over Roma in Champions League on Tuesday, potentially jeopardizing his chances of playing in the World Cup for England.

The midfielder came off on a stretcher in the 18th minute at Anfield after injuring his right leg in a tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov.

Klopp says it was "probably a really bad injury. That is bad news for us. The squad doesn't get bigger at the moment so we need to be creative in the next few games."

Liverpool is also currently without midfielders Emre Can and Adam Lallana.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has become an established member of England coach Gareth Southgate's squad after settling well at Liverpool following his move from Arsenal at the end of last year's summer transfer window.