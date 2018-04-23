Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and GT-PHEV Scoop Prestigious GOOD DESIGN™ Awards

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Two of Mitsubishi Motors’ latest creations – the Eclipse Cross CUV and the GT-PHEV Concept – have received GOOD DESIGN™* awards from experts at The Chicago Athenaeum.

The awards are an indication of the success of Mitsubishi Motors’ design renaissance, which include the face-lift for the Outlander, a string of acclaimed concept cars, and the all-new Eclipse Cross.

The GOOD DESIGN™ awards are the oldest and the most prestigious Global Awards Program for Design Excellence and Design Innovation. Organized by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, they are intended to create an awareness of contemporary design and to honor both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing. GOOD DESIGN™ was founded in Chicago in 1950 by architecture and design legends Edgar Kaufmann, Jr., Eero Saarinen, and Charles and Ray Eames.

“It is an honor to have our hard work recognized by such a prestigious organization,” said Tsunehiro Kunimoto, CVP of the Design Division, MMC. “The Eclipse Cross is the first all-new car which features our Robust and Ingenious design philosophy. The GT-PHEV Concept hints at how this direction will shape the next generation of Mitsubishi SUVs.”

The Eclipse Cross is a fusion of sharp coupe looks and dynamic SUV mobility with signature Mitsubishi styling, technology and driving confidence. It features Mitsubishi's signature DYNAMIC SHIELD front design concept, with a protective shield shape visually formed by the black central area and chrome accents.

The rear design is distinguished by the almost cubist styling created around the high-mounted, stretched rear lamps and a horizontally divided rear window.

The MITSUBISHI GT-PHEV Concept, first seen at the Paris Motor Show in 2016, also features Mitsubishi’s latest design language together with MMC’s advanced and proprietary electric and all-wheel control technologies.

In its overall design, the MITSUBISHI GT-PHEV Concept projects the image of a “ground tourer,” expressing robust and ingenious qualities.

“The GT-PHEV is not a production car. But it gives a clear indication of how Mitsubishi’s design language will evolve into cars you will be able to buy in the near future,” said Kunimoto. “I hope our work to bring Robust and Ingenious designs to fruition will continue to be recognized.”

*… GOOD DESIGN™ is a Federally Registered and Protected Trademark of The Chicago Athenaeum.

Eclipse Cross: http://good-designawards.com/award-details.html?award=31770 GT-PHEV Concept: http://good-designawards.com/award-category.html?cat=30178&page=4

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for all research and development, marketing, and sales for Mitsubishi Motors in the United States. MMNA sells sedans and crossovers/SUVs through a network of approximately 360 dealers. MMNA is leading the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models. Mitsubishi has been producing cars for over 100 years. For more information, contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in Mitsubishi Motors’ DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, Mitsubishi Motors introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its “Drive your Ambition” tagline – a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today Mitsubishi Motors is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

