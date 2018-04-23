Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC ) announced today that 200 care packages will be sent to active U.S. servicemembers thanks to a recent volunteer effort led by more than 100 of its Information Technology Department employees. As part of an annual “giving back” team-building effort, Lincoln employees filled packages with snacks, personal hygiene items, games and handwritten thank you notes. Each package will be distributed to active deployed military personnel by Liberty USO, an organization whose mission is to enhance the quality of life of the U.S. Armed Forces personnel and their families.

Lincoln teamed up with Widely Different, a team building company that partners with corporations like Lincoln Financial across the country, to design and execute the event.

“Hosting and participating in this event is our way of saying thank you to the many men and women who serve our country,” said Ken Solon, executive vice president and chief information officer at Lincoln Financial Group. “Lincoln has a long history of supporting and honoring the bravery and sacrifice of our military – and we hope that sending packages filled with some of the comforts of home can help brighten a service member’s day.”

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $253 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2017. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen and was named one of the Forbes Best Employers for 2017, is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America, and received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

