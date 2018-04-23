Snow Launches Snow for Cloud to Provide IT Leaders Visibility of Cloud Usage and Spend

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Snow Software, the global leader in Software Asset Management (SAM) and Cloud Spend Management solutions, today announced the launch of Snow for Cloud and enhancements in Snow’s Oracle Management Option and Snow for ITSM.

Snow for Cloud

Snow for Cloud provides IT leaders with the next evolution of transparent, actionable views of their Software as a Service (SaaS) environment so they can easily assess and manage cloud usage and spend. It provides them insight to discover, make an inventory of and track consumption of more than 1,000 SaaS applications.

This deep analytical insight enables IT leaders to quickly and accurately identify overspend from duplicate, unused or underutilized SaaS subscriptions. Snow for Cloud also automates manual access requests and provisioning processes that are often costly and inefficient.

"Many organizations have gone beyond cloud-first and are now cloud only. Cloud computing has become the new normal." said Peter Björkman, CTO at Snow Software. "Business units can now deploy SaaS solutions without the involvement of IT. This leaves IT without visibility or control of their SaaS environment and uncertainty as to what is being used, where and by whom. This is creating a Disruption Gap, a gulf between what IT understands about technology usage and what is actually occurring.”

Björkman adds, “Snow empowers IT leaders to identify wasted cloud spend, optimize SaaS applications and accurately manage cloud costs. This insight enables them to become enablers of business goals and the go-to for digital transformation initiatives, essential if they are to succeed in the digital era.”

Snow Oracle Management Option and Snow for IT Service Management (ITSM)

Snow also announces enhancements to Snow’s Oracle Management Option and Snow for ITSM. Oracle Management Option provides CIOs and IT leaders with a complete overview of Oracle databases deployed in their environments. With visibility into data risk, IT leaders have a greater understanding of what platform Oracle is deployed into, whether physical or virtualized, or in a SaaS or IaaS environment.

Snow for ITSM supports a number of ITSM platforms with up-to-date asset information, software and users, improving CMDB data accuracy. Snow’s automatic identification and normalization of software and consolidation from multiple data sources will improve the efficiency of Help Desk operations.

Peter Björkman concluded, “The Software Asset Management market is evolving, which we feel is indicated by Gartner's inaugural 2018 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools1 where Snow Software was positioned in the leaders quadrant. From our perspective, by addressing the complexities of cloud asset management, with support across more applications than anyone else, Snow Software continues to demonstrate why it is leading the SAM industry today.”

For more information on Snow for Cloud, visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/int/products/snow-cloud-discovery

1 Gartner. Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools. Authors: Roger Williams | April Adams | Matt Corsi, 16 April 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

