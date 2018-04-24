Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing

RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM) today announced the appointment of Snow Burns to serve as Global Vice President of Marketing for the Mountain Hardwear brand, effective April 16, 2018.

In her new role, Burns will be based at Mountain Hardwear’s headquarters in Richmond, California, where she will develop and drive all aspects of the brand’s integrated marketing strategy. Bringing over 10 years of experience in Silicon Valley, Burns will engage a global community of climbers on the brand’s commitment to thoughtfully designed technical equipment, outerwear and sportswear for use by climbers and other people going to the mountains. Burns’ extensive global digital marketing experience will help Mountain Hardwear redefine how an outdoor brand communicates and connects with its audience in this new digital age.

Mountain Hardwear President Joe Vernachio, to whom Burns will report, commented, “We are excited to have Snow bring her expertise to our brand and industry. We feel there is a more modern way of communicating that outdoor brands fail to tap into. We think Snow brings just the right mix of ‘Silicon Valley know-how’ with a personal passion for the outdoors.”

Burns has over 10 years of experience leading marketing efforts for startups, not-for-profits and global enterprises. Prior to joining Mountain Hardwear, she led the strategy, social media and analytics teams at John McNeil Studio, crafting analytics-based brand strategies and global campaigns across a tech and e-commerce client base with a special focus on digital, social and experiential. Prior to John McNeil Studio, she was head of global social content strategy at CA Technologies.

About Mountain Hardwear

Founded on the principles of innovation and irreverence, our purpose is to build essential equipment for climbers and the outdoor industry that enables people to push as far, as high and as wide as their aspirations carry them. Our expedition tents have summited more of the world’s top peaks than any other brand, and every product we make is designed and built with technical precision from this foundation. At Mountain Hardwear, Everything is Equipment. Mountain Hardwear, Inc., founded in 1993 and based in Richmond, CA, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Columbia Sportswear Company and distributes its products through specialty outdoor, running, and sporting goods retailers in the United States and 58 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.mountainhardwear.com.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company’s websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com and www.prana.com.



