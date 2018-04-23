Stratasys Adds Software for Streamlining Jig and Fixture Creation

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS), a global leader in additive technology solutions, today announced it is seeking beta customers for a new software designed specifically to improve the Stratasys Additive Manufacturing solution for the production of jigs, fixtures, and other manufacturing tooling.

This new software component — called Jigs and Fixtures for GrabCAD Print — simplifies and automates print preparation for rapid tooling applications. This addition to the company’s solutions for rapid tooling further enhances the use of Stratasys’ robust industrial hardware and materials for creating Jigs & Fixtures on the factory floor.

Stratasys FDM Technology is used extensively for rapid tooling applications across industries. Companies from the Team Penske race team to consumer vacuum maker, Oreck, use FDM to accelerate the production of fit-for-purpose jigs and fixtures to reduce cost and repetitive stress injury, while improving cycle time and production flexibility. The new software will help industry streamline operations and improve efficiency for jig and fixture creation.

Offered through GrabCAD Print, the software embeds application expertise, automates several complicated and time-consuming processing steps, and eliminates the need for multiple programs within the workflow.

Jigs and Fixtures for GrabCAD Print expands upon the capabilities offered in Stratasys Insight to streamline the toolpath planning process; increasing ease of use, reducing time and costs to create jig and fixture parts, and maximizing the value for Stratasys’ Additive Manufacturing solutions.

By accepting native CAD designs, the part’s original design intent is maintained. This eliminates the need for users to convert their CAD design to an STL file, which can result in key information being lost during translation.

With Jigs and Fixtures for GrabCAD Print, Stratasys offers tooling designers and manufacturing engineers a streamlined design-to-part workflow and a user-friendly path between tooling CAD design and additive manufacturing.

The solution is designed to offer the following benefits:

Eliminates extensive design and processing knowledge as a barrier to implementation, opening up jig and fixture CAD design to more users, even first-time designers. Saves time and eliminates unnecessary iteration during the design and processing phase. Eliminates the need for formal software training because it’s simple and intuitive to learn. Eliminates need for third-party software, including STL-file fixing applications, due to its ability to accept native CAD designs. Enables tooling designers to easily leverage the design freedom potential in FDM technology. Simplifies workflow by automating key CAD functionalities used for jigs and fixtures design, such as auto-generating toolpath instructions, and it significantly reduces tedious file preparation tasks.

The Jigs and Fixtures for GrabCAD Print software is targeted to manufacturing engineers, tooling designers, and production managers, as well as service bureau programmers, executives, and owners.

To learn more about the Stratasys Jigs and Fixtures for GrabCAD Print solution, visit www.Stratasys.com/tooling.

Beta Program

Those using Stratasys 3D Printers for jig and fixture or manufacturing aids production and would like to participate in the beta software program may contact Stratasys at: Info.grabcad.com/beta, and select “Jigs & Fixtures” when completing the registration form.

Stratasys is a global leader in applied additive technology solutions for industries including Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products and Education. For nearly 30 years, a deep and ongoing focus on customers’ business requirements has fueled purposeful innovations — 1,200 granted and pending additive technology patents to date — that create new value across product lifecycle processes, from design prototypes to manufacturing tools and final production parts. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise — advanced materials; software with voxel level control; precise, repeatable and reliable FDM and PolyJet 3D printers; application-based expert services; on-demand parts and industry-defining partnerships — works to ensure seamless integration into each customer’s evolving workflow. Fulfilling the real-world potential of additive, Stratasys delivers breakthrough industry-specific applications that accelerate business processes, optimize value chains and drive business performance improvements for thousands of future-ready leaders. Corporate headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota and Rehovot, Israel. Online at: www.stratasys.com, http://blog.stratasys.com and LinkedIn.

FDM and Stratasys are registered trademarks, and FDM Technology, Jigs and Fixtures for GrabCAD Print and the Stratasys signet are trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release relating to Stratasys’ beliefs regarding the benefits consumers will experience from the Jigs and Fixtures for GrabCAD Print software, Stratasys’ and expectation on the timing of shipping the Jigs and Fixtures for GrabCAD Print software, are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that consumers will not perceive the benefits of the Jigs and Fixtures for GrabCAD Print software to be the same as Stratasys does; the risk that unforeseen technical difficulties will delay the shipping of the Jigs and Fixtures for GrabCAD Print software and other risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Stratasys' most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2018. Stratasys is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by the rules and regulations of the SEC.

