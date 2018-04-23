Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Citi has established a service for clients facing the SEC’s Rule changes affecting the U.S. mutual fund industry later this year. The SEC’s sweeping reporting modernization and liquidity risk management rules place an added operational burden on asset managers. Compliance with the rules requires additional market data, analytics and new reporting infrastructure.

The upcoming rule changes will have a dramatic impact on mutual funds as they will substantially increase automation, data collection and reporting requirements. Regulators and investors will have a level of visibility into mutual funds never before obtained.

Citi has partnered with MSCI and Confluence to help clients satisfy the SEC’s reporting modernization and liquidity risk management rules. This collaboration will result in an efficient and effective model that will assist Citi’s clients in meeting the new requirements.

“We look forward to helping our clients meet the rigorous demands of the SEC’s new mutual fund regulations. Together with MSCI and Confluence, we will create a set of user-friendly services that will help mutual fund managers navigate this complexity with transparency and control,” said Jay Martin, Head of North American Custody and Fund Services, at Citi.

“Asset managers are making their final decision on what solutions to implement as the SEC compliance deadline approaches. MSCI seeks to help them establish prudent liquidity risk management practices and an efficient N-PORT reporting solution,” said Jorge Mina, Head of MSCI Analytics. “We are very pleased to have been selected by Citi to support their plans to comply with the new regulatory requirements.”

Citi’s clients will experience a streamlined service designed to assist clients in complying with the SEC’s new requirements. MSCI will optimize the delivery of its data and risk and liquidity analytics for easier integration into Confluence’s Unity NXT® Regulatory Reporting solution. These analytics include the calculation of market risk sensitivities at a portfolio and position level, and the classification of funds’ investments into liquidity buckets, as outlined in SEC Rule 22e-4. Citi’s clients will receive easy and efficient access to the data and analytics they can leverage to comply with the SEC’s Form N-PORT requirements.

“The depth of data that Citi Fund Services has already consolidated on the Confluence platform during our 20-year partnership will provide a strong basis for the sharing and reuse of data required by SEC Modernization,” said Todd Moyer, Chief Operating Officer at Confluence. “Reusability of data is the cornerstone of regulatory reporting. With the Unity NXT® Regulatory Reporting platform, Citi can leverage a single, validated regulatory data set that can be reused across the entire enterprise rather than having to exchange multiple data files to meet multiple filing obligations.”

Citi’s Global Custody and Fund Services platform offers clients access to 105 markets with 61 proprietary branches and subsidiaries and 44 agent banks. Clients rely on our local market expertise, deep institutional resources and scalable platform to support their most complex securities services needs.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management. Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

About MSCI

For more than 40 years, MSCI’s research-based indexes and analytics have helped the world’s leading investors build and manage better portfolios. Clients rely on our offerings for deeper insights into the drivers of performance and risk in their portfolios, broad asset class coverage and innovative research.

Our line of products and services includes indexes, analytical models, data, real estate benchmarks and ESG research.

MSCI serves 99 of the top 100 largest money managers, according to the most recent P&I ranking.

For more information, visit us at www.msci.com.

About Confluence

As a proven leader delivering an innovative platform to put the data first in asset management, Confluence is leading the DataTech evolution for post-trade reporting. We focus on getting the data right, then reusing it across multiple regulatory, financial, statutory, performance and investor communications deliverables for speed, efficiency and control. Eight of the top 10 global service providers license Confluence products and eight of the top 10 global asset managers have business processes automated through Confluence. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence serves the international fund industry with locations in Brussels, Dublin, Ho Chi Minh City, London, Luxembourg and San Francisco. Additional information available at www.confluence.com.

