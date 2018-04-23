EEX and IncubEx Extend Partnership to North America, Nodal Exchange to List Environmental Products

LEIPZIG, Germany & WASHINGTON & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--European Energy Exchange (EEX) and IncubEx are pleased to announce the expansion of their partnership into North America via EEX Group’s US-based platform Nodal Exchange. The global cooperation agreement between EEX and IncubEx, which started in August 2017, aims to build and improve liquidity in environmental and other contracts globally.

IncubEx will work with Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear to launch a broad suite of North American environmental contracts in the second half of 2018. These contracts will be listed and cleared alongside Nodal’s existing portfolio of energy products.

Nodal has established itself as a leader in innovation, offering over one thousand futures and options contracts on hundreds of unique locations within the electricity markets, providing the most effective basis risk management available to market participants.

Paul Cusenza, CEO of Nodal Exchange, said: “We’re delighted to be working with IncubEx on the introduction of environmental contracts to our market participants. These new products are fully complementary and a very useful addition to Nodal’s core business. Our cooperation with IncubEx in the fields of product development, marketing, and sales will help us continue to meet the needs of our growing and evolving markets.”

Dan Scarbrough, President & COO of IncubEx, said: “Nodal has established a strong presence in North American energy markets through innovation and a focus on their customers. We are excited to work with them to build upon this success and further expand their product offering into environmental markets.”

Peter Reitz, CEO of EEX, said: “In the past months, we’ve successfully worked together with IncubEx to promote our environmental market segment in Europe. The partnership made an important contribution to the recent growth in volume and open interest. We’re excited to expand our offering to North America this year which further strengthens EEX Group’s global presence.”

Neil Eckert, Chairman of IncubEx, said: “The North American market is set to become the world’s largest traded environmental market. This development is a key step forward in executing on our strategy of developing a presence across global environmental and weather markets.”

About EEX

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products.

EEX Group consists of the following companies: European Energy Exchange (EEX), the European Power Exchange (EPEX SPOT), Powernext, Cleartrade Exchange, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE), Gaspoint Nordic, Nodal Exchange and the clearing companies European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX Group is based in 16 worldwide locations and is part of Deutsche Börse Group.

About IncubEx

IncubEx is an incubator for exchange traded products, services, and technology solutions. At its core, IncubEx is a product and business development firm. The company works in conjunction with its global exchange partner, European Energy Exchange (EEX) and other leading service providers and stakeholders to design and develop new financial products in global environmental, reinsurance, and related commodity markets. The company has a specific focus on innovation and continuous improvement of products and services, including technology, trading solutions, and operational efficiencies. The IncubEx team is comprised of former key Climate Exchange executives and is uniquely positioned to capture these opportunities with its partners. The company was founded in 2016 and currently has offices in Chicago and London.

About Nodal Exchange

Nodal Exchange is a derivatives exchange providing price, credit and liquidity risk management solutions to participants in the North American energy markets. Nodal Exchange is a leader in innovation, having introduced the world’s largest set of electric power locational (nodal) futures contracts. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, Nodal Exchange currently offers over 1,000 contracts on hundreds of unique locations, providing the most effective basis risk management available to market participants. In addition, Nodal Exchange offers a Henry Hub natural gas contract providing cross-margining benefits with participant’s power portfolios. All Nodal Exchange contracts are cleared by Nodal Clear which is a CFTC registered derivatives clearing organization. Nodal Exchange is a designated contract market regulated by the CFTC.

