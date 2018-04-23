US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--US Acute Care Solutions (USACS) today announced Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli will assume the position of Executive Chairman of the Board and the company named James Frary Chief Executive Officer.

In his role as Executive Chairman, Dr. Bagnoli will, in partnership with Mr. Frary, focus on clinician advocacy, strategic planning, business development and hospital partner relationships.

Dr. Bagnoli said, “This new role affords me the opportunity to do what I love – advance the merits of the physician-owned practice model to physicians, prospective groups and system partners. I am very excited to turn over the CEO role to James at this point in our company’s history. James’ experience in partnering with clinicians and his passion for the USACS model makes him a perfect fit for our company.”

Mr. Frary said, “USACS has emerged as the destination for physicians seeking to preserve ownership in their practice and is the leader among acute care provider groups in quality and innovation. I am proud to join an organization built on such a noble foundation and we will remain true to our core principles as we continue to grow and serve more patients throughout their acute care episodes.”

Mr. Frary was most recently President of AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group, the U.S. market leader in solutions that enable providers to improve specialty care delivery to patients. In his role, Mr. Frary partnered with hospitals, oncologists, urologists and other specialists to increase access, affordability and outcomes of lifesaving specialty medications. Prior to AmerisourceBergen, Mr. Frary was a principal with global strategy firm Oliver Wyman. Mr. Frary is also the Chairman of the North Texas chapter of CEOs Against Cancer, an initiative of the American Cancer Society.

Mr. Frary holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Dr. Peter Hudson, founding Chairman of the Board and a director since 2015, will remain on the USACS Board as a director.

Dr. Hudson said, “Our Board of Directors, which is physician-led, has extraordinary confidence in the partnership between Dr. Bagnoli and Mr. Frary. We are certain USACS will only strengthen its position as an essential partner for independent physician groups and hospitals to provide patients the best possible care.”

About USACS

Founded by emergency medicine physician groups in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Ohio and Texas and capital partner Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, USACS is the national leader in physician-owned integrated acute care, including emergency medicine, hospitalist and observation services. USACS provides high quality emergency and hospitalist care to over 6 million patients annually at more than 200 locations in 22 states, and is aligned with leading hospital systems across the country. Visit www.usacs.com to learn more.

