TOP 5 CITIES Today Named Worst for Spring Allergy Sufferers Replacing Car Cabin Air Filters Can Help

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--With spring comes pollen and those with seasonal allergies know all too well the havoc it causes – from sneezing attacks to itchy eyes. People in McAllen, TX; Louisville, KY; Jackson, MS; Memphis, TN; and San Antonio, TX are especially impacted, as those cities were today named the top five “Allergy Capitals” by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). But those residents and anyone with seasonal allergies can take steps to feel better. One simple, but not often thought of, step is to install a new car cabin air filter to improve air quality and reduce exposure to allergens during the time people spend in their vehicles.

“People are shocked when they see the dust, dirt and even more surprising finds that are captured by a car cabin air filter,” said Jay Buckley, Director, Technical Training for FRAM Fresh Breeze® filters. “Allergy sufferers especially, but anyone paying attention to their health and the air they and their family breathe, should make this part of their routine vehicle maintenance.”

According to AAA, the average American spends more than 17,600 minutes per year behind the wheel. This is certainly an environment allergy sufferers should address. In fact, a study from the California Air Resources Board proves the air inside a vehicle can be up to 6 times dirtier than the air outside because cars are surrounded by the emissions from other vehicles on the freeways and streets. According to testing done by an independent research organization, FRAM Fresh Breeze® cabin air filters remove up to 98 percent of dirt, dust and allergens from the air passing through your car's air conditioning and heating vent system and can be changed quickly and easily.

“We know the importance of making the replacement process as easy as possible to encourage people to take the step to improve the air they and their family breathe, so we make it simple to order the right filter online and we provide video tutorials on how to install the filters in nearly every car out there. It is easy to do yourself and requires minimal tools, if any,” said Buckley. “You don’t see the dirt, dust, feathers, fur and more impacting the air you and others breathe in your car until you remove the old filter. Then, it can be shocking and all the more the reason to do it regularly.”

