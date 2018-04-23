Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation

RIVERSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--April is Water Conservation Month, making this an ideal time to for people everywhere to take steps to conserve and protect one of earth’s most vital resources. April also means the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, the largest community-based challenge for water conservation, is in full swing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005115/en/

Furthering education and awareness in water conservation, Toro continues its support of the Wyland National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation (Photo: The Toro Company)

Held every year from April 1-30, the National Mayor’s Challenge is presented by the Wyland Foundation with sponsorship and support from The Toro Company. The 7 th annual challenge kicked off with Plano, Texas, Mayor Harry LaRosiliere challenging mayors throughout the U.S. to help spread the word about the importance of water.

The challenge rewards individual residents who make pledges online at www.mywaterpledge.com to perform specific water-saving activities throughout the month. By simply pledging their commitment to easy water-saving actions, residents are eligible for a chance to win many exciting prizes – $5,000 toward home utilities payments, water-efficient home irrigation products like Toro smart irrigation controllers, and other eco-friendly products. This year residents can also nominate a local charity from a participating city to win a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vehicle.

Toro has been a partner with the Wyland Foundation since 2015, supporting outreach and activities around water conservation throughout the year. “Our partnership is a natural fit in our mission to support sustainability through the efficient use of water,” says Phil Burkart, vice president of Toro’s Irrigation & Lighting Businesses. “We recognize the limited resources and availability of water. It’s why we are dedicated to providing water-saving innovation and education to our customers worldwide.”

“As a worldwide leader in irrigation technology and innovation for homes, golf courses, sports fields, municipalities and agriculture, Toro recognizes the importance of protecting water resources for future generations,” says renowned marine life artist and conservationist Wyland. “Toro’s support for Wyland Foundation and the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation further demonstrates their commitment to ensure availability for people around the world and to educate the masses on how to successfully use water without waste.”

The National Mayors Challenge continues through April 30, 2018. Other sponsors include Toyota, EPA WaterSense ®, National League of Cities, Conserva Irrigation, Earth Friendly Products, makers of ECOS, and southern California broadcast partner KCAL9/KCBS2. The challenge is designed to bring together all facets of the community to follow their city’s progress throughout the month and to use that information to encourage neighbors, businesses and civic groups to spread the word. At the midway point in the annual challenge, residents across the United States have already committed to reducing their water waste by approximately 1 billion gallons.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf maintenance, snow and ice management, landscape, rental and specialty construction equipment, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $2.5 billion in fiscal 2017, Toro’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.toro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005115/en/

CONTACT: The Toro Company

Alexis Bookman

alexis.bookman@toro.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY UTILITIES NATURAL RESOURCES AGRICULTURE OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES LANDSCAPE URBAN PLANNING ENVIRONMENT CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: The Toro Company

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/23/2018 08:30 AM/DISC: 04/23/2018 08:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005115/en