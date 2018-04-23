Mountainside Medical Group Adds New Physicians

MONTCLAIR, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Mountainside Medical Group announced today the addition of three new physicians, Pulmonologist Juhayna Davis, M.D., Endocrinologist Anjali Grover, M.D., and OB/GYN specialist Vanessa Parisi, D.O., expanding the group to 18 physicians.

Dr. Juhayna Davis is located at 799 Bloomfield Avenue, Suite 301, in Verona. Her practice focuses on evaluating and treating patients with a variety of lung and respiratory symptoms including asthma, cancer, cough, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD, chronic bronchitis and emphysema), interstitial lung diseases, sarcoidosis, shortness of breath and more.

Dr. Anjali Grover is located at 123 Highland Avenue, Suite 301, in Glen Ridge. Her approach to care empowers patients and eases access to improved health and quality of life. Her practice specializes in the treatment of diabetes, metabolic disorders, and other hormonal disorders and deficiencies.

Dr. Vanessa Parisi is located at 181 Franklin Ave, Suite 303, in Nutley. Dr. Parisi works with each patient to ensure a high-level of open communication between patient and doctor. Her team is dedicated to supporting their obstetrical patients’ birth plans, understanding each is special, unique and personalized.

“As we grow our medical group, it’s important that we add physicians from different disciplines to treat the ‘whole patient’ and provide total care in our communities,” John Fromhold, Chief Executive Officer. “We know that people who establish a personal relationship with their primary doctors experience better health and quality of life.”

About Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Group

The Mountainside Medical Group is a network of primary care physicians specializing in internal medicine, family medicine, breast care, OB/GYN, pulmonology and endocrinology created by Mountainside Medical Center, now part of Hackensack Meridian Health. We believe people who establish a personal relationship with their doctors experience better health and quality of life. Start well and stay well with Mountainside Medical Group. Offices are located in Montclair, Bloomfield, Caldwell, Glen Ridge, Nutley, Union, Verona, West Caldwell, and Woodland Park. For more information, visit: www.mountainsidedocs.com.

