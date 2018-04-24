Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced chronic wound care services, today announced that it has appointed Allan Woodward to serve as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Woodward will be responsible for the planning and oversight of the financial strategy for the company, the ongoing development of appropriate control systems and all reporting measures. Woodward will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, David Bassin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006045/en/

Allan Woodward, Chief Financial Officer at Healogics, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Allan’s extensive experience in financial leadership roles, combined with his knowledge of the healthcare industry makes him an invaluable asset to our team. We are thrilled to welcome him as our new CFO,” said Bassin.

Over the course of his career, Allan has held several financial leadership roles in healthcare-based organizations. His most recent experience includes his service at eviCore Healthcare as the Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy over the post-acute care and consumer engagement programs. He was responsible for all financial activities of the business unit, including the creation of financial structures for all product expansions and the development of alternative provider reimbursement initiatives.

Woodward earned his MBA from the University of Missouri and his Bachelor of Science from Middle Tennessee State University.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics and its affiliated companies manage a network of 700 outpatient Wound Care Centers® across the United States and multiple locations in the United Kingdom. Healogics currently has more than 3,000 employees, including nearly 300 employed providers (Healogics Specialty Providers). In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Wound Care Centers, Healogics providers partner with over 400 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds. More than 300,000 patients were treated by Healogics providers in 2017. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006045/en/

CONTACT: Healogics, Inc.

Leslie Niblock, 904-524-2695

Director, Corporate Communications

Leslie.Niblock@healogics.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SENIORS WOMEN EDUCATION UNIVERSITY TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET SOFTWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HEALTH MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE HUMAN RESOURCES COMMUNICATIONS RESEARCH OTHER SCIENCE OTHER COMMUNICATIONS CONSUMER FAMILY SCIENCE GENERAL HEALTH MEN

SOURCE: Healogics, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/23/2018 12:03 PM/DISC: 04/23/2018 12:03 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006045/en