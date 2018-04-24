  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/04/24 05:45
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Match

Brighton 1, Tottenham 1

Wednesday's Match

Bournemouth 0, Man United 2

Thursday's Matches

Leicester 0, Southampton 0

Burnley 1, Chelsea 2

Friday's Match

Brighton vs. Tottenham

Saturday's Matches

West Brom 2, Liverpool 2

Leicester vs. Southampton

Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea vs. Huddersfield

Bournemouth vs. Man United

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal 4, West Ham 1

Stoke 1, Burnley 1

Man City 5, Swansea 0

Monday's Match

Everton 1, Newcastle 0

England Championship
Friday's Match

Millwall 0, Fulham 3

Saturday's Matches

Birmingham 2, Sheffield United 1

Bristol City 5, Hull 5

Derby 1, Middlesbrough 2

Sunderland 1, Burton Albion 2

Brentford 2, QPR 1

Ipswich 0, Aston Villa 4

Leeds 2, Barnsley 1

Preston 0, Norwich 0

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Reading 0

Bolton 0, Wolverhampton 4

Cardiff 2, Nottingham Forest 1

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 2

Rochdale 0, Oldham 0

Wigan 1, Oxford United 0

Doncaster 3, Bury 3

Gillingham 0, Rotherham 1

Bradford 3, Portsmouth 1

Thursday's Match

Blackburn 3, Peterborough 1

Saturday's Matches

Southend 4, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Shrewsbury 1, Bury 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Oldham 2

Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 0

Rochdale 1, Bradford 1

Rotherham 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Fleetwood Town 0, Wigan 4

Doncaster 0, Oxford United 1

Northampton 2, Plymouth 0

Portsmouth 0, Charlton 1

Gillingham 0, Blackpool 3

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Lincoln City 0, Wycombe 0

Exeter 2, Chesterfield 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Yeovil 0

Friday's Match

Coventry 3, Stevenage 1

Saturday's Matches

Lincoln City 2, Colchester 1

Barnet 2, Newport County 0

Cambridge United 4, Cheltenham 3

Forest Green Rovers 4, Chesterfield 1

Wycombe 0, Accrington Stanley 4

Mansfield Town 1, Port Vale 1

Exeter 2, Crawley Town 2

Carlisle 1, Luton Town 1

Swindon 0, Grimsby Town 1

Crewe 1, Morecambe 0

Notts County 4, Yeovil 1

England FA Cup
Saturday's Match

Man United 2, Tottenham 1

Sunday's Match

Chelsea 2, Southampton 0