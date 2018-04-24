Neal Analytics Expands Executive Pool; Names John Frankovich as Chief Customer Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Neal Analytics, a leading provider of Modern Data and Intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of veteran technology executive John Frankovich to the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer as the company looks to scale operations and expand customer success programs during this time of high growth.

Frankovich has built a reputation as an industry thought leader and has built and led numerous national and international businesses and subsidiaries. John comes to Neal Analytics after spending more than 5 years as Global Vice President at Comcast NBCU where he led their global Digital Streaming Video consulting business. Previously he served as CEO of multiple advanced technology companies including Vortex Consulting Partners and the Ramp Technology Group. Before that, he was a Senior Vice President at the big 6 management consulting firm Capgemini. Frankovich holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master's of Science in Software Engineering. He will report directly to Dylan Dias, CEO and Managing Partner of Neal Analytics.

"The essence of Neal Analytics success is simple: We have an unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding Analytics results for our clients by leveraging our industry-leading skills in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Technologies," said Dylan Dias. "We are delighted to have John join the team. His deep business experience and proven effectiveness in driving client-centered operations re-enforces our ability to scale the business while providing game-changing results to our clients."

Frankovich added, "Neal Analytics’ ability to seamlessly combine their award-winning Deep Analytics Products and Services with their world class team of Data Scientists, Business Experts, and Technology leaders sets them apart in the market.” John continued “Business leaders today are seeking truly robust, integrated and value-based partners. I'm very excited to join this highly regarded team and leverage my experience to help us seize current opportunities and continue to build Neal’s loyal client base."

As CCO and member of the Executive Leadership Team, Frankovich will be responsible for leading the day-to-day management of the firm’s domestic and international Professional Services Division, Customer onboarding & training, Customer Success, and the Customer Engagement Lifecycle. His overall goal is to help all customers get the highest possible value from their solutions and products.

Established in 2011, Neal Analytics is a global Digital Solutions Provider that specializes in fulfilling the “promise of Digital” by transforming corporate data into valuable assets and a competitive advantage. Neal has unique reach among Fortune-50 clients and the ability to make a difference when solving the toughest business problems. With pragmatic approaches to technologies ranging from Data warehousing, Dashboards, Big Data, Cloud, IoT, Advanced Analytics, Deep Learning, AI, and beyond, Neal Analytics has the skills and experience to deliver game-changing results.

Neal Analytics is the proud recipient of Microsoft's Global Partner of the Year for Business Analytics (2017).

