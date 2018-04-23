ProAmpac Showcases Agility of Innovation in Pet Food Packaging

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--ProAmpac, the fast-growing flexible packaging leader, today offers the latest innovations in the company’s flexible packaging products for the pet food industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005145/en/

ProAmpac Pet Food Portfolio (Photo: Business Wire)

“From retort pouches and roll stock to quad-seal and woven polypropylene bags, ProAmpac has a ‘petfolio’ of products that deliver high performance and value to the pet food market,” said Market Manager Julie Conklin, at the April 23-25 Petfood Forum 2018 in the Kansas City Convention Center.

Visit Booth 835

“We invite conference goers to visit us at Booth 835 and meet our team to learn about ProAmpac’s approach to the pet food market,” said Julie Conklin.

“Pet Food is itself a growing and dynamic industry. It has been exhibiting strong rates of growth, attracting significant new investment, and meeting the demands of new, more engaged and demanding consumers who increasingly relate to their pets as members of the family,” said Adam Grose, Chief Commercial Officer.

For pet food manufacturers and processors, ProAmpac is a major —and growing—resource for:

Capabilities that include advanced extrusion and adhesive lamination, pouch and bag converting, award-winning graphics and printing, innovative package design and leading-edge materials science and technology. Rapid product development through Collaborative Innovation. “We are driving collaboration internally, by drawing on our product development teams, our corporate innovation team and our technical service engineers, and externally by partnering our development people with their counterparts in customer organizations,” said Grose. Full suite of flexible-packaging products.

Products

ProAmpac’s portfolio of pet products offers speed to market, durability and flexibility:

PRO-DURA® CLASSIC dry food packaging (11-50 lb. capacity) in classic, woven polypropylene bags offering excellent durability and flexibility with award-winning HD Flexo graphics; PRO DURA PREMIUM adding a premium feel, smooth exterior finish similar to laminate bags (also 11-50 lb.); and new PRO DURA MINI, the first woven bag for smaller portions and portability (3 -10 lb.). QUADFLEX TM (3-40 lb. capacity), premium pet food solution for dry food, treats and more, providing seals on four sides, with exceptional shape, strength and shelf presence. It has options for a flat bottom, pinch bottom, fold-over bottom; HD Flexo printing, with a soft matte, matte and gloss finishes; and easy-open and re-close options. PRO-POUCH ® for wet or dry food (3 oz.+ capacity), offers flat or stand-up pouches; pre-made or form, fill and seal; multiple customization options, easy-open or linear tear; high-performance retort; handles; shaped; various finishes; clear or foil. NO. 2 POUCH ® , a PRO-POUCH product made of recyclable HDPE (3 oz.+), qualified to SPI number 2 classification; approved for post-consumer recycling; clear or white opaque; three side seal options; flat or stand-up with bottom gusset; reclose zipper options.

Trend Agility

“In pet food packaging, rapid innovation means having the agility to move ahead in response to change,” Grose said.

For example, he noted that Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, recently announced a report on Trust and Transparency it will present at Petfood Forum. Concluding the consumer transparency trend will affect pet food, the researchers suggest that pet food brands “could benefit from an image refresh that reflects the visual conventions of clean label products,” itself an extension of the clean eating trend.

“We have been able to help customers sharpen their labeling through package design. ProAmpac’s award-winning printing, multiple graphic design centers, our LEAD Academy and the DASL, Design and Sample Lab, help customers to address the clean label trend and other changes in consumer preference,” Grose said.

“We are paying close attention to trends,” Grose continued. “We are meeting rising consumer demand for smaller packages; preferences for premium and super-premium pet food and the packaging that goes along with this; the Millennial Generation’s affinity for pet ownership—76 percent of them— expressing a ‘pets over people’ attitude; as well as the march for e-commerce purchasing which creates demand for lighter, stronger packaging that minimizes material usage.”

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering unparalleled in the industry. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation and Involvement. For more information, visit proampac.com.

Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by PPC Partners along with management and co-investors.

About PPC Partners

PPC Partners acquires and operates North America-based middle-market companies with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. Led by Tony Pritzker and the former investment and operating professionals of Pritzker Group Private Capital, the firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. PPC Partners builds businesses for the long-term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005145/en/

CONTACT: ProAmpac

Molly Speer, 513-671-1777

molly.speer@proampac.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA KANSAS MISSOURI OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS PACKAGING COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING CONSUMER PETS

SOURCE: ProAmpac

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/23/2018 06:00 AM/DISC: 04/23/2018 06:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005145/en