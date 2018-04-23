KB Home Publishes Industry-Leading 11th Annual Sustainability Report

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today celebrates the release of its 11th annual Sustainability Report, now available for viewing exclusively at www.kbhome.com/sustainability. KB Home was the first major homebuilder to publish a comprehensive sustainability report in 2008 and continues its commitment to documenting the Company’s industry leadership in sustainability and its strategies for future progress.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005295/en/

KB Home publishes its 11th annual Sustainability Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are very proud to continue to lead the homebuilding industry in sustainability and to share our achievements in our 11 th annual sustainability report,” said Jeffrey Mezger, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of KB Home. “Sustainability has become the foundation of how we operate. In addition to having a meaningful impact on the environment, the energy- and water-saving features in our homes are estimated to have cumulatively saved our homeowners more than half a billion dollars in utility costs, a true differentiator for KB Home that resonates with our customers.”

The report covers KB Home’s sustainability achievements during 2017 and highlights certain cumulative results over the past eleven years. As detailed in the report, through 2017, KB Home has built:

115,000+ ENERGY STAR® certified homes 13,000+ Water Smart® and WaterSense® labeled new homes 6,000+ solar-powered homes, many of which are nearly or are net-zero energy homes 150+ LEED Platinum® homes

These KB homes are estimated to have collectively:

Prevented greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 382,000 passenger vehicles Conserved 1.4 billion gallons of water annually compared to the water consumption of typical resale homes and landscaping Saved homeowners more than a total of $658 million in utility bills compared to utility costs for typical resale homes Produced through the installed solar power systems nearly as much energy as a 14-megawatt solar power plant and offset the production of an estimated 35 million pounds of carbon dioxide per year, while saving homeowners more than $4.7 million in energy costs every year compared to the costs for typical resale homes

KB Home takes a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the only national builder to have won awards under all of the Environmental Protection Agency’s programs aimed at homebuilders — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense®, which establishes water efficiency standards, and Indoor airPLUS®, which focuses on indoor air quality. Recently, KB Home announced that it received two prestigious awards: 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award, and a TecHome Brilliance Award for its KB ProjeKt® concept home.

Details of KB Home’s sustainability goals, achievements and challenges, including an initiative to achieve zero landfill waste by the year 2025, can be found in the 2017 KB Home Sustainability Report, now accessible at www.kbhome.com/sustainability. In developing the report, KB Home again followed the Global Reporting Initiative Guidelines, which provide a widely recognized level of accountability and transparency, and are considered by many environmental experts to be the current standard for sustainability reporting.

For more information on KB Home and its highly efficient new homes, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 35 markets in 7 states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, we are an industry leader in sustainability, building innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient homes. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005295/en/

CONTACT: KB Home

Susan Martin, 310-231-4142

smartin@kbhome.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY UTILITIES ENVIRONMENT CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: KB Home

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/23/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/23/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005295/en