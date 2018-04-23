SONIC’s New Cookie Jar Shakes Blend America’s Favorite Cookies into a Sippable Sensation

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Cookie lovers rejoice – SONIC ® Drive-In (NASDAQ: SONC) is blending the classic all-American combination of creamy ice cream and decadent cookies into one delicious Shake. Part of SONIC’s favorite Summer Nights event, guests can now savor SONIC’s new Cookie Jar Shakes ™ for half-price after 8 p.m. every night.

Perfectly blended with SONIC’s famous Real Ice Cream, there is a Cookie Jar Shake to satisfy any sweet tooth. Making every chocoholic’s dream come true, the Chips Ahoy ® Choco Chunky Chocolate Shake blends crumbled Chips Ahoy Choco Chunk Cookies with rich chocolate syrup. The Oreo ® Caramel Shake takes the classic Oreo cookie up a notch with the addition of irresistible caramel syrup. The Nutter Butter ® Banana Shake elevates the childhood favorite combination of peanut butter and banana to dessert perfection, blending Nutter Butter cookie pieces with fresh banana. All SONIC Shakes are finished with an inviting swirl of whipped topping and a cherry.

“What’s better than adding sweet, crunchy, classic cookies onto creamy, delightful ice cream? Hand-mixing those cookies with our Real Ice Cream for an all new flavor experience,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “We reached into the cookie jar to come up with these Shakes, punching up the flavor of these classic cookies – Chips Ahoy, Oreo and Nutter Butter – with the addition of rich chocolate, sweet caramel and fresh banana to give our guests something that is both familiar and distinct at the same time.”

SONIC’s Cookie Jar Shakes are available for a limited time only **, so guests will need to hurry over to their local drive-ins to enjoy this delicious treat any time of day, or half-price after 8 p.m. every night during the SONIC Summer Nights event.

**For a limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins. See menu for details.

