MobiWeb Awarded Excellence of the Year at the Le Fonti Awards Ceremony in Hong Kong

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--MobiWeb was awarded for Excellence of the Year Innovation & Leadership SMS Messaging Provider at the 40th edition of the Le Fonti Awards. The Awards ceremony was held at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers in downtown Hong Kong on March 23rd 2018, recognizing leaders from around the world for their achievements in a wide range of industries.

«MobiWeb has been recognized because is one of the leading global A2P end-to-end SMS messaging providers», said Mr. Guido Giommi, Le Fonti President and Founder, who added: «Through one connection, enterprises connect to MobiWeb's carrier-grade platforms and unlock enterprise messaging delivery to 6+ billion subscribers of 1000+ mobile operators. With an international presence with offices located in three continents, MobiWeb provides high quality telecommunication solutions to more than 2500 enterprises globally».

«I am honored to win this award. This achievement is the result of our hard work and our focus on growth and innovation in the enterprise messaging market», declared Mr. Peter Kappos, CEO of MobiWeb, who added that «successful management is more than growth. Vision, leadership, inspiring and motivating others, are even more important. It takes a lot of teamwork, inspiration, and good old-fashioned hard work to bring a company to global excellence. This award is an inspiration to continue progressing and disrupting the enterprise messaging industry with new innovative products».

About MobiWeb

MobiWeb is a global A2P SMS messaging provider and the ideal partner for companies that require high quality SMS messaging services, meeting the most demanding enterprise requirements. Through MobiWeb’s omni-channel platform, enterprises are able to reach their customers through SMS, Voice, Push Notifications, Social Media and Chat Messengers among others, delivering improved user experiences. MobiWeb actively participates in the development of the mobile ecosystem as a GSMA associate member.

About Le Fonti

Le Fonti is a media company and an independent source of analysis on international business, finance, technology and world affairs, with editorial offices in London, New York, Dubai and Hong Kong. We deliver our information through a range of formats, including monthly and quarterly magazines, conferences, television, C-level summits, international fairs and awards ceremonies. www.lefonti.com

