Notification to Stallergenes Greer Shareholders of Annual General Meeting on 7 June 2018

The shareholders of Stallergenes Greer plc (Paris:STAGR), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in treatments for respiratory allergies, are hereby informed that they are invited to attend the Company’s Annual General Meeting at la Maison de la Recherche, 54 rue de Varenne, 75007 Paris, France, on 7 June 2018 at 2:00p.m. (CET).

Notice of the meeting is available in the “Investors” section of the Company website at www.stallergenesgreer.com. It contains the draft resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, the explanatory notes and the main conditions under which shareholders may participate, vote and exercise their rights.

All documents are at the disposal of shareholders, as part of the Annual General Meeting, and are available at the registered office of the Company in London (40 Bernard Street, 3rd Floor, London WC1N 1LE, United Kingdom), in Antony (6 rue Alexis de Tocqueville, 92160 Antony, France), and also in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website ( www.stallergenesgreer.com ), in “Results & Presentations / Annual General Meeting / 2018”.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer plc is a global healthcare company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialization of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer plc is the parent company of GREER Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the US) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

TRADING INFORMATION Name: Stallergenes Greer ISIN: GB00BZ21RF93 1 - Ticker: STAGR ICB Classification: 4577 LEI: 213800CYVZA7GJQEME86 Market: Euronext Paris regulated market

Additional information is available at http://www.stallergenesgreer.com.

This document (including information incorporated by reference in this document), oral statements made and other information published by the Company contain statements that are or may be forward-looking with respect to the financial condition and/or results of operations and businesses of the Company. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "project," "estimated," "forecast," "should," "plan," "may" or the negative of any of these, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology indicating expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements include risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Without being exhaustive, such factors include economic situations and business conditions, including legal and product evaluation issues, fluctuations in currencies and demand, and changes in competitive factors. These and other factors are more fully described in the Company's 2016 annual report published on 28 April 2017 on the Company's website www.stallergenesgreer.com. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Save as required by applicable law, neither the Company nor any other person assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to notify any person of any such update.

