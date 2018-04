Cubs' Bryant out of lineup after being hit on head by pitch

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup against the Cleveland Indians two days after being hit on the head by a pitch.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said before Tuesday night's game that the 2016 National League MVP has a cut above his left eye but no concussion after being hit Sunday by Colorado's German Marquez.

The pitch hit the underside of the flap on Bryant's helmet, and he was helped off the field. Bryant is batting .319 with two homers and 11 RBIs this season.

Shortstop Addison Russell was in the lineup after experiencing an allergic reaction to a postgame meal Sunday. He spent the night in Denver after being hospitalized briefly and rejoined the team Monday.

___

