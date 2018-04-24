Moody’s Seeks to Open Doors to a Better Future

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) today launched a global approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR) focused on empowering people around the world with the information, resources and confidence they need to create a better future — for themselves, their communities and the environment. At the core of Moody's global CSR focus is Reshape Tomorrow, a financial empowerment initiative to help people succeed in growing a small business.

“By connecting people around the world to knowledge, opportunity and tools to pursue their goals, we can help open doors to a better future,” said Raymond McDaniel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “Our CSR strategy builds on Moody’s unique business strengths to make a lasting difference in people’s lives by helping them overcome barriers that limit success in the evolving global economy.”

Through Reshape Tomorrow, Moody’s will partner with organizations around the world to give small-business owners access to vital information about the credit process and help them connect to sources of financing.

“Small businesses are a significant force in economic growth, yet many entrepreneurs struggle to access credit or loans because they aren’t familiar with how the financial realm operates,” said Arlene Isaacs-Lowe, Global Head of CSR at Moody’s. “Our vision for Reshape Tomorrow is to help people all over the world — especially women and untapped groups — gain the tools and financial knowledge they need to build a more prosperous future for themselves and their communities.”

Moody’s is seeking proposals from nonprofits to help provide Reshape Tomorrow programs and resources in business development, financial empowerment and other areas. Organizations can submit a proposal by May 31, 2018 to be considered for philanthropic grants and non-financial support, including Moody’s employee volunteers and other capacity-building assistance. To learn more, or to submit a proposal, visit https://csr.moodys.io.

In addition to empowering people with financial knowledge through the Reshape Tomorrow initiative, Moody’s global CSR approach has two other focal points:

Activating an environmentally sustainable future. Moody’s strives to make a positive difference by helping markets better assess the value of environmental sustainability. For example, Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) is taking a more systematic approach to incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into its credit analysis to create more transparent and measurable links between sustainability and creditworthiness. Through its Green Bond Assessments, MIS provides information about the relative effectiveness of bond issuers’ administration, management and reporting for environmentally beneficial projects, ranging from energy-efficient building construction to municipal wastewater reduction systems. Also, MIS regularly presents its views on ESG credit considerations to environmental policymakers, standards bodies and regulatory officials. In addition, Moody’s and its employees continually take steps to reduce the company’s adverse impact on the planet. Moody’s has adopted a company-wide Environmental & Sustainability Policy that sets the goal of reducing the environmental impact of its operations by using natural resources more efficiently. More than half of Moody’s global office space is in LEED-certified green buildings. Moody’s has also established procurement policies and a Vendor Code of Conduct reflecting its environmental values, and created an employee-led Environmental Task Force. As a participant in the Financial Stability Board’s (FSB) Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Moody’s helped develop recommendations for companies to voluntarily disclose climate-related financial risks and opportunities to encourage standardized reporting and transparency. Moody’s CEO and CFO signed statements of support for the TCFD recommendations, which Moody’s has implemented. Helping young people reach their potential. Moody’s works with schools and nonprofits around the world to help prepare young people for successful careers in finance, technology and economics. The company helps create and expand mentorship initiatives, skills-development programs, internships, and other educational opportunities for students.

Moody’s CSR approach reflects the company’s deep commitment to integrity, diversity and inclusion, and strengthening local communities. Moody’s employees play an integral role in driving the company’s CSR progress through contributions including volunteer and giving programs and pro bono expertise. The Moody’s Foundation also provides grant support for many of our partnerships and initiatives. Details can be found at https://csr.moodys.io.

The corporation, which reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries.

