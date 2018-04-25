Nicaragua releases some student protesters to lower tensions

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan authorities have released some student protesters arrested during anti-government demonstrations over the past week as President Daniel Ortega seeks to lower tensions.

With freshly shaved heads and some bearing bruises they said were inflicted by police during their captivity, students were dropped along a highway on the outskirts of the capital.

The police said in a statement Tuesday that students were handed over to their families and religious committees.

Ortega on Sunday repealed a social security overhaul that would have increased contributions and reduced pensions. The changes triggered protests that soon spread beyond the social security system. Right groups say at least 30 people died.

Pablo Cuevas of the Permanent Commission on Human Rights accused police of violating students' due process and being guilty of beatings and theft.