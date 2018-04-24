Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show

DALLAS & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global technology and specialty materials company, will showcase its broad engineered materials product portfolio at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s largest plastics trade fair, held in Shanghai April 24-27 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

“With more than 50 years of technical and manufacturing expertise, Celanese is a trusted development partner and first-choice solution source globally, with one of the world’s broadest thermoplastics portfolios on the market,” said Mark Oberle, senior vice president, Europe and Asia. “Expanding through recent acquisitions and polymer innovations, Celanese has further strengthened its leadership position in the engineered materials market to become a global elastomers and nylon compounding provider as well.”

At Chinaplas, Celanese will present four new polymer innovations at its stand in Hall 7.2 Booth #D35 to further demonstrate the Art of Material Selection. The four new polymer innovations will include:

Low-Emission Hostaform® XLE POM: offers more than 100 times reduction in formaldehyde emissions over standard POM (acetal copolymer) and allows parts suppliers and original equipment manufacturers to meet strict formaldehyde-emission guidelines, such as GB/T 27630, for automotive interior components. Low-Odor Celstran® XLE LFRT: provides superior odor and VOC emission performance and allows for the use of long-fiber enhanced thermoplastics in large automotive parts without significantly increasing overall odor or VOC levels of vehicle interiors. Celapex™ ultra high flow PEEK: addresses injection molding processing issues typically associated with PEEK. The Celanese solution enables molding of thin wall, intricate parts and long flow length components at lower injection pressure and lower melt temperature and enhances part making productivity at lower conversion cost as well as simplifies mold design. Zenite® SEA Series: improves high-end compact camera modules in portable devices with less particle, good dimensional stability and mechanical properties enabling thin wall design, molding consistency and productivity.

While at Chinaplas, Celanese will provide customers with insight into its solution-centric customer approach with the main focus at the booth on the Celanese “Innovation Station” which highlights three key areas: Innovative Polymers, Innovative Solutions and Innovative Services. Key customer themes will include Automotive Engineering, Enabling Electrification, Structural Lightweighting, Low Emissions, Appearance Harmony, Future Connectivity, Smart Home, and Green Life.

“As customer needs diversify, Celanese is well positioned within China -- as well as the greater Asia region -- to meet the demanding technical requirements of consumer and industrial customers,” said Kevin Wu, vice president and managing director, Greater China and Korea. “The need for our customers to rapidly develop products for their customer base is ever increasing; and that’s why partnering with Celanese can provide a competitive advantage when bringing new and innovative products and applications to market.”

For more information, visit the Celanese Chinaplas stand in Hall 7.2 Booth #D35 or go to https://celanese.com/Tradeshows/2018/chinaplas-2018.aspx.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com .

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.

