ABeam Consulting Supports the Construction of Bangkok Glass's Mission-Critical System

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 23, 2018--ABeam Consulting Thailand Ltd., (Head Office: Bangkok; Managing Director: Ichiro Hara), a subsidiary of ABeam Consulting Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Toshinori Iwasawa), announced today that it has established a mission-critical system for the Thai manufacturing company Bangkok Glass Public Company Limited (Head Office: Bangkok; Director and President: Mr. Pavin Bhirom Bhakdi). This system became fully operational at its 9 companies in Thailand, in March 2018. It will be implemented gradually across Bangkok Glass’s other business units in the future.

Background of implementation and outline of the new system

Founded in 1974, Bangkok Glass specializes in the manufacture, sale and export of glass and packaging products and is developing business not only in Thailand but also across Asia. Bangkok Glass has been steadily expanding its business since the company was founded. In anticipation of future growth, they decided to renew the mission-critical system that had been in use for many years in order to standardize the business processes and systems that were becoming more diversified and individualized for each office.

Following an evaluation process, Bangkok Glass decided to implement SAP S/4HANA, SAP's next generation ERP business suite built on SAP’s in-memory computing platform, and selected ABeam Consulting as an implementation partner. The mission-critical business system developed on the new ERP platform standardized business processes and unified the IT infrastructure, which were previously spread out over ten offices. In addition to covering a series of mission-critical businesses such as accounting, production and logistics, the use of SAP Fiori ® made it possible to access the system from a variety of channels.

The role of ABeam Consulting

ABeam Consulting fully supported the project from concept planning and requirement definition to business process design, system operation and operation migration. ABeam Consulting managed to implement the new system in their 9 companies in period of fourteen months. ABeam Consulting consultants participated in the project and efficiently supported the standardization of business processes and system implementation by using unique methodology and tools based on its excellent track record.

ABeam Consulting will continue to support Bangkok Glass to strengthen its corporate competitiveness through the results of this mission-critical system renewal.

About ABeam Consulting

ABeam Consulting provides business transformation services that create strategic advantage, improve business processes, leverage technology innovation and enhance organizational performance for leading multinational and domestic companies worldwide. ABeam partners with our clients to diagnose and solve their real challenges with solutions that combine industry and operational best practices with technical expertise. Pragmatic approaches ensure that clients gain measurable value more quickly. Headquartered in Tokyo, ABeam's 5,000 professionals serve more than 700 clients throughout Asia, the Americas and Europe.

Note: “ABeam” and the ABeam logo are registered trademarks in Japan and trademarks of ABeam Consulting Ltd in other countries. Other names and brands appearing in this text may be claimed as the property of others.

