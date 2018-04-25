Stevenson to defend WBC light heavyweight title in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Adonis Stevenson of Canada will defend his WBC light heavyweight title against Badou Jack of Sweden in Toronto on May 19.

The bout at Air Canada Centre will be the ninth title defense for Stevenson, who is from Quebec. His promoter had hoped to have the fight in Montreal, although his manager wanted it in Toronto.

Stevenson (29-1) is a 40-year-old power puncher eyeing a 25th career knockout. He made a title defense in Toronto in 2015 against unheralded Tommy Karpency at Ricoh Coliseum.

Jack (22-1-2) is a former WBC super middleweight champion who moved up one weight class to become the WBA's light heavyweight champ with a win over Britain's Nathan Cleverly in August. He vacated that title rather than face mandatory challenger Dmitry Bivol.