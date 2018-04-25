Senate confirms new director of National Security Agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to lead the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cyber Command.

Paul Nakasone was confirmed Tuesday. The Senate also approved of his military promotion to general.

He replaces the current director, Mike Rogers, who is retiring.

Nakasone is a longtime member of the cryptologic community.

He's had several top-level intelligence posts. He commanded the U.S. Army Cyber Command and held military intelligence positions in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Republic of Korea.