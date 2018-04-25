Court orders judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail

Protesters demonstrate in front of a courthouse during a hearing for rapper Meek Mill, Monday April 16, 2018 in Philadelphia. The city's district atto
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania's highest court has ordered a judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.
The Supreme Court directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order releasing him on unsecured bail.
Mill was sentenced in November to 2-4 years in prison for violating probation.
Mill issued a statement saying his five months in jail have been "a nightmare" and thanking all his supporters.
A team of lawyers and public relations consultants had waged an all-out battle to get him freed on bail.
Prosecutors say they believe Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.