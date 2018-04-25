Puerto Rico unions sue board, claim it's unconstitutional

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Several unions in Puerto Rico have sued a federal control board overseeing the U.S. territory's finances and are demanding that it be declared unconstitutional.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court also names the U.S. government and Puerto Rico's governor and seeks that a fiscal plan the board approved last week be suspended until the island's debt is audited. The fiscal plan contains several austerity measures that the local government has refused to implement.

In addition, the lawsuit states that two of the board's seven members should be removed because of an alleged conflict of interest. It also seeks that the board and Puerto Rico's government be temporarily barred from selling the island's power company.

A board spokesman declined comment, saying it is an ongoing legal matter.